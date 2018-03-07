What's the deal with Jerry Seinfeld coming to Philly?

The master of observational comedy is coming to Philly. Jerry Seinfeld will perform his signature stand-up at the Academy of Music in April.

On Saturday, April 7, he will do shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are limited but still available for both shows. They start at $70.

Seinfeld's comedic career took off after his first appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create the wildly successful TV series "Seinfeld."



The comedian's latest project is "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," which started as a web series and is currently on Netflix.

Saturday, April 7

7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. | Tickets starting at $70

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

