March 01, 2018

Broadway stars join Philly POPS to perform 'Best of Broadway'

Expect to hear songs from 'Wicked,' "A Chorus Line,' 'Beauty and the Beast'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly POPS on stage at the Kimmel Center

Philly POPS on stage at the Kimmel Center.

Three Broadway stars will join the Philly POPS and conductor Todd Ellison for "Best of Broadway" at the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall on March 9-11.

Favorite songs from "My Fair Lady," "Cats," "Wicked," "A Chorus Line," "Beauty and the Beast" and additional Disney classics will be performed.

The three guest artists from Broadway are Susan Egan, Debbie Gravitte and Christopher Sieber.

Egan received both Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for Best Actress as the original Belle in Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast." 

Gravitte won a Tony for her critically acclaimed performance in "Jerome Robbins Broadway," and Sieber has starred in Tony-nominated productions like "Monty Python’s Spamalot" and "Shrek the Musical."

Tickets for the show start at $35. On Friday, March 9 there will be an 8 p.m. performance. On Saturday and Sunday there will be 3 p.m. performances.

Currently, the Friday show has the most seat options available.

"Best of Broadway"

Friday, March 9 through Sunday, March 11
3 p.m. or 8 p.m. | Tickets starting at $35
Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall
300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

