Flights added to help Eagles fans get to Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII

Now that we know the Philadelphia Eagles are headed for Super Bowl LII, airlines are upping their game to help Philadelphians (and Bostonians) scrambling to get to Minneapolis.



Southwest Airlines announced it's adding two non-stop flights between Minneapolis and Philadelphia for Monday, Feb. 5 to help Eagles fans return after the game (Just FYI: Super Bowl tickets are currently upward of $4,100 on SeatGeek.)

The airline's roundtrip flights between Philadelphia and Minneapolis are already selling out. For Monday, Feb. 5 trips, the new nonstop option is among the only return flights not yet sold out, currently running at $627 one-way.

United, American, and Delta Airlines still have plenty of flights between the two cities for that weekend, though prices are averaging higher than Southwest, at least for the time being.

United is adding a non-stop flight that departs Philadelphia International Airport at 7:45 a.m. the Friday before the game as well as a return flight from Minneapolis at 2 a.m. the Monday after the game.

A quick Google Flights search found that a round-trip ticket nonstop flight with Delta fell at around $1,700, while American non-stop, round-trip flights fell around a similar rate. United Airlines has the best round-trip, non-stop rate at $1,049.

There is one other airline offering flights that could accommodate Super Bowl tourists, which is Spirit. Right now, if you book for an outbound Feb. 2 flight through Spirit, which has a stopover in Atlanta, and book a return flight for Feb. 5 with United, which includes a Chicago layover, you could travel there for $606.