January 22, 2018

Flights added to help Eagles fans get to Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Airlines Super Bowl
southwest airlines Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

May 11, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; General view of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 airliner plane above the McCarran International Airport.

Now that we know the Philadelphia Eagles are headed for Super Bowl LII, airlines are upping their game to help Philadelphians (and Bostonians) scrambling to get to Minneapolis.

Southwest Airlines announced it's adding two non-stop flights between Minneapolis and Philadelphia for Monday, Feb. 5 to help Eagles fans return after the game (Just FYI: Super Bowl tickets are currently upward of $4,100 on SeatGeek.)

The airline's roundtrip flights between Philadelphia and Minneapolis are already selling out. For Monday, Feb. 5 trips, the new nonstop option is among the only return flights not yet sold out, currently running at $627 one-way.

United, American, and Delta Airlines still have plenty of flights between the two cities for that weekend, though prices are averaging higher than Southwest, at least for the time being.

United is adding a non-stop flight that departs Philadelphia International Airport at 7:45 a.m. the Friday before the game as well as a return flight from Minneapolis at 2 a.m. the Monday after the game.

A quick Google Flights search found that a round-trip ticket nonstop flight with Delta fell at around $1,700, while American non-stop, round-trip flights fell around a similar rate. United Airlines has the best round-trip, non-stop rate at $1,049.

There is one other airline offering flights that could accommodate Super Bowl tourists, which is Spirit. Right now, if you book for an outbound Feb. 2 flight through Spirit, which has a stopover in Atlanta, and book a return flight for Feb. 5 with United, which includes a Chicago layover, you could travel there for $606.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Airlines Super Bowl Philadelphia Flying Eagles Travel Philadelphia Airport Football Minneapolis

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Vikings NFC Championship Game
012118ChrisLong

Investigations

Report: Before Bucks County killings, Sean Kratz investigated for attempted murder in Philly
09022017_Sean_Kratz

Celebrities

Pink, Questlove and other celebrities react to Eagles NFC Championship win
pink singer

Police

Hey Minnesota, the Eagles torched your Vikings and Philly didn't burn
Eagles victory

Parties

Party for the Market takes on special importance as Reading Terminal turns 125
Reading Terminal Market Sign

Eagles

How the NFC Champion Eagles (and their fans) celebrated the 38-7 beatdown of the Vikings
012118_Doug-win-Eagles_usat

Escapes

Limited - London Double Decker Bus

$879 & up -- 6-Night London & Paris Vacation w/Air & Hotels
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$749 & up -- 5-Nt. Family-Friendly Jamaica Getaway w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.