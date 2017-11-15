Find out what's new at the 41st Flyers Wives Carnival

The 41st Flyers Wives Carnival will take place on Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Wells Fargo Center.

The charity event won't take place in the late afternoon, as it has in past years, however. Instead, families can enjoy the Carnival from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flyers fans are able to mingle with players while enjoying a six-story-high Ferris wheel, a carousel and games including water guns, fun house mirrors, balloon darts and a strongman attraction. The Flyers Dunk Tank is also back.



New this year, all attendees will receive a free Carnival t-shirt, courtesy of Fastrack Construction, as well as a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card. Fans can also look forward to new "mystery pucks" available for purchase. All pucks will come with a guaranteed autograph from a player and some with on-the-spot VIP surprise experiences.



There will also be new behind-the-scenes experiences in both the Flyers press box and in the Flyers press conference area.

Carnival admission is $35 for adults and $15 for children age 12 and under. Tickets for children under the age of two are free. Fans are welcome to park inside the Wells Fargo Center Complex lots free of charge.

Funds raised from the Carnival benefit Flyers Charities. These organizations include the Center for Autism, Snider Hockey, Pancreatic Cancer Network, Liberty USO, Mission Kids, PAWS, Ronald McDonald House of Philadelphia and Simon’s Fund.



Sunday, Nov. 19

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. | $15-$35 per person

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S. Broad St.

