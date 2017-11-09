Fitness Yoga
November 09, 2017

Take a yoga class at Eagles training facility

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

This November, practice yoga where the Philadelphia Eagles practice.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, there will be a yoga class at the NovaCare Complex. Eagles fans can work on their breathing techniques before the Eagles versus Cowboys game Sunday night.

Instructors leading the session will be from Nava Yoga Center, located in the Navy Yard. The cost is $35 per person.

Remember to bring a mat. Registration is at 1:30 p.m., with yoga beginning at 2 p.m. 

The event is part of Eagles Health & Wellness, which aims to motivate Eagles fans to live a healthy lifestyle.

Yoga on the Field

Saturday, Nov. 18
2 p.m. | $35 per person
NovaCare Complex
1 Novacare Way

