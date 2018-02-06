The 'Philly Special' play call was Nick Foles' idea

The "Philly Special" is likely to go down as the most memorable play in Philadelphia Eagles history, for the guts it took not only to go for it on fourth down, but also to run a trick play in that moment.

And it was Nick Foles' idea, as Showtime's "Inside the NFL" revealed. Before the play, Foles came to the sideline, asking Doug Pederson if they could run "Philly Philly," though he meant "Philly Special." Foles must've have those stupid "Dilly Dilly" commercials in his head, but Pederson knew what he meant, and ever the ego-less coach that he is, decided to take Foles' advice.

The rest was history. Here's a mic'd up version of the events.

That's pretty cool stuff. Foles had the confidence to call his own number to make the catch, and Pederson had the guts to trust him.

