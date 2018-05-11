Admission to Philadelphia Museum of Art will be free on International Museum Day

Admission to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Perelman Building and Rodin Museum will be free all day on Friday, May 18, in honor of International Museum Day.

The holiday was created to raise awareness on how important museums are in the development of society.

Highlights within the Philadelphia Museum of Art's current exhibits include a collection of British satirical prints, American art from 1910 through 1950 and vintage rock 'n' roll posters.

Inside the Perelman Building, visitors can view Jean Shin's large-scale installations made from collected clothing.

The Rodin Museum, which is further down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from the other two museums, contains the largest collection of sculptor Auguste Rodin's works outside Paris.

Below are the Friday hours for each museum. If you plan it right, you might be able to check out all three on International Museum Day.

• Philadelphia Museum of Art – 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

• Perelman Building – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Rodin Museum – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

International Museum Day

Friday, May 18

Free admission

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130



Perelman Building

2525 Pennsylvania Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130



Rodin Museum

2151 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130





