How to watch Meghan and Harry's wedding, plus where to celebrate in town

It's happening! It's happening! The royal wedding is upon us.

On Saturday, May 19, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

According to Kensington Palace, the wedding will begin at noon BST, followed by a carriage procession around Windsor Town and reception at St George's Hall.

Even if you won’t be in Windsor, England, for the big day, you'll still be able to see the royal wedding – and celebrate!