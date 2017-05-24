'Crabfries Pass': No need to pay a toll driving to the Jersey Shore for the holiday weekend

Chickie’s & Pete’s will be paying tolls on part of the Atlantic City Expressway for those heading to the Jersey Shore on Memorial Day weekend.



Travelers heading through Atlantic City Expressway's Egg Harbor Toll Plaza between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, won't have to pay.



“Everyone gets a ‘Crabfries Pass’ – so the tolls are on us," said Pete Ciarrocchi, Chickie’s & Pete’s founder and CEO.



Normally, the toll is $3 for automobiles at Egg Harbor. This is the fourth year that Chickie's & Pete's has celebrated the beginning of summer with "Free Toll Friday."

Once on the Expressway, drivers may want to make a stop at the Farley Service Plaza for more freebies from Chickie's & Pete's.

The Crabfries Express will be there with free crabfries, while Herr’s will hand out free samples of Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabfries Potato Chips.

