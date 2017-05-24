Freebies Tolls
Traffic Jam Kichigin/iStock

May 24, 2017

'Crabfries Pass': No need to pay a toll driving to the Jersey Shore for the holiday weekend

Happy 'Free Toll Friday'!

Freebies Tolls New Jersey Atlantic City Expressway Memorial Day Jersey Shore Shore Chickie's & Pete's Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Chickie’s & Pete’s will be paying tolls on part of the Atlantic City Expressway for those heading to the Jersey Shore on Memorial Day weekend.

Travelers heading through Atlantic City Expressway's Egg Harbor Toll Plaza between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, won't have to pay.

“Everyone gets a ‘Crabfries Pass’ – so the tolls are on us," said Pete Ciarrocchi, Chickie’s & Pete’s founder and CEO.

Normally, the toll is $3 for automobiles at Egg Harbor. This is the fourth year that Chickie's & Pete's has celebrated the beginning of summer with "Free Toll Friday."

Once on the Expressway, drivers may want to make a stop at the Farley Service Plaza for more freebies from Chickie's & Pete's. 

The Crabfries Express will be there with free crabfries, while Herr’s will hand out free samples of Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabfries Potato Chips.

Free Toll Friday

Friday, May 26
5-6 p.m.
Egg Harbor
Atlantic City Expressway’s Egg Harbor Toll Plaza

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Police

05242017_Fairmount_vandals

WATCH: Vandal jumps from car to car on Philadelphia street

Sixers

052317_SmithJr_AP

How the latest NBA Draft and free agency news and rumors affect the Sixers

Death

05222017_small_tree_iStock

So, you want to hire a death doula?

Research

052217_Truviapackets

Truvía as insect 'birth control?' Drexel study finds second use for artificial sweetener

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.