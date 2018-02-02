Frontier Airlines adds Philly routes to three cities starting at $29

Budget travelers looking for a cheap getaway from Philadelphia will have three new destinations to choose from in the coming months, all with introductory fares as low as $29 from Frontier Airlines.

The low-cost carrier announced Friday it will add flights from Philadelphia International Airport to Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Indianapolis, Indiana.

Here's a breakdown of new routes, which are already booking for dates in the spring.

• Philadelphia (PHL) – Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)

F9 1069 Depart PHL: 5:17 p.m. Arrive DFW: 10:05 p.m.

F9 1068 Depart DFW: 11:35 p.m. Arrive PHL: 4 a.m.

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Service Start: May, 17

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Seasonal

• Philadelphia (PHL) – Grand Rapids (GRR)

F9 1093 Depart PHL: 8 a.m. Arrive GRR: 10:08 a.m.

F9 1092 Depart GRR: 10:58 a.m. Arrive PHL: 12:51 p.m.

Frequency: Monday, Friday

Service Start: April 9

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Seasonal

• Philadelphia (PHL) – Indianapolis (IND)

F9 1085 Depart PHL: 1:48 p.m. Arrive IND: 3:50 p.m.

F9 1092 Depart IND: 4:40 p.m. Arrive PHL: 6:32 p.m.

Frequency: Monday, Friday

Service Start: April 9

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Seasonal

With the three new routes, Frontier now serves 26 destinations from Philadelphia, making it the second-largest carrier at PHL by that metric.

“With this announcement, Frontier continues to deliver on our mission to make air travel more affordable and accessible to 90 percent of America,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. “We’re offering not only amazing low fares but a reliable and friendly service that allows customers to customize their travel experience to their needs and their budget. This empowers more people than ever to fly. This is what our Low Fares Done Right philosophy is all about.”