Gabrielle Union to discuss memoir at Free Library of Philadelphia

Actress and advocate Gabrielle Union will be at the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch on Thursday, Oct. 19, to discuss her memoir, "We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True," with longtime broadcaster and journalist Tracey Matisak.

The event, which begins at 7:30 p.m., is free to attend.

Union covers race, bullying, competition between women in Hollywood and her own trauma as a victim of sexual assault in the collection of intimate essays within "We're Going to Need More Wine."

Since the 1990s, Union has starred in iconic films. She has won a BET Comedy Award and an NAACP Image Award and has been nominated for many others.

One of the most recent films she starred in was 2016's "The Birth of a Nation."