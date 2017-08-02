10 ways to get your watermelon fix in Philly this summer

Watermelon is the ultimate summer food. It's refreshing, it's juicy, and it's easy to add to numerous dishes and drinks.

This summer, get your watermelon fix at one of the local spots below. There are salads, cocktails and ceviche to try.

Watermelon Martini at Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is celebrating National Watermelon Day on Thursday, Aug. 3, by offering $5 watermelon martinis at all participating locations.

The drink is made with hand-muddled watermelon, cucumber-infused vodka and fresh sour mix, then garnished with frozen watermelon cubes.

To make the drink at home, use 1.5 ounces of vodka, two cucumber slices, 0.25 ounces of simple syrup, 0.5 ounces of fresh sour mix and two pieces of fresh watermelon.

Thursday, Aug. 3

$5 watermelon martinis

All participating Bonefish Grill locations

Watermelon Specials at Devil's Den

Devil's Den is throwing a National Watermelon Day party from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Dine on watermelon specials, like a new salad made with watermelon, arugula, sea salt and cotija cheese.

The bar will have 21st Amendment Brewery's Hell or High Watermelon in cans and 21st Amendment Watermelon Funk, Ballast Point Watermelon Dorado and Terrapin Watermelon Gose on draft.

There will be boozy watermelon popsicles and a watermelon mimosa, too.

Thursday, Aug. 3

5-11 p.m.

1148 S. 11th St.

(215) 339-0855



Summer Ceviche at Jet Wine Bar

Jet Wine Bar's summer ceviche is perfect for a hot day.

Halibut, watermelon, jalapeño, cucumber, red onion and tomato make up the seafood dish.

1525 South St.

(215) 735-1116



Summer Salad at The Twisted Tail

This salad will be served during brunch, lunch and dinner at The Twisted Tail.

It's made with fresh watermelon and heirloom tomatoes with a Parmesan vinaigrette.

509 S. Second St.

(215) 558-2471



Watermelon Ricky at Morgan's Pier

Soak up the sun at the outdoor bar at Morgan's Pier while sipping on a Watermelon Ricky. The drink is made with 21st Amendment Ale and watermelon puree.