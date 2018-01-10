January 10, 2018

Glenn Howerton hasn't officially left 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Actor hasn't committed to returning because of his staring role in the upcoming NBC show 'A.P. Bio'

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Shows
Glenn Howerton USA Today Birdie Thompson/AdMedia via SIPA

Glenn Howerton. 2018 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour held at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena.

Fans of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" have been left waiting on a final decision from Glenn Howerton, aka Dennis, as to whether he will return for the show's 13th season.

Well, they can breathe a sigh of relief – at least for now.

Howerton has recently implied that he may not be in the new season because of his commitment to the upcoming NBC show "A.P. Bio," in which he stars as a reluctant high school biology teacher who's coping with losing out on his dream job.

Despite prodding from "Sunny" cast member Kaitlin Olson, Howerton wouldn't commit to doing both, and said the following when asked about his future plans with the show:

"Eh, damn it. I will say this: All joking aside, I love these guys and we have an absolute blast working together. We’ll see.”

At a recent Television Critics Association press tour event for "A.P. Bio," Howerton clarified that he “has not officially left” the show and that he hopes fans understand that, according to The Wrap.

He continued, per The Wrap:

“This is just a totally separate project. Look I mean, I hope people — I think one of the tough things about doing a show for 12 years is people might have a hard time seeing you as anything else. Um, I realize that, that could be a little bit of a struggle for me as an actor. But that’s why it was important for me to get to do something with someone who has a distinctive voice, like Mike.”

So, he certainly didn't give a vote of confidence about his return, but he's not ruling it out either. Show creator Rob McElhenney has said writing will begin for the new season in February, with production slated to begin in April. The show, which has also been renewed for a 14th season, is scheduled to debut its 13th season sometime this fall.

Whether Dennis Reynolds is in it remains to be seen.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Shows Philadelphia Glenn Howerton It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Celebrities

Just In

Must Read

Addiction

Inside a private eye's search for a teen heroin addict in Kensington
Carroll - Private Investigator Searches for Missing Teen in Kensington

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' regular season
011018CarsonWentz

Fitness

These boutique fitness studios offer their first class for free (or at a discount)
Yoga class

Performances

Dustin from 'Stranger Things' to perform another N.J. concert
Gaten Matarazzo

Opinion

Eagles' biggest concern is indeed quarterback – but it’s not Nick Foles
010918_ryan_usat

Investigations

Husband charged with hiring hitman to kill South Jersey radio host April Kauffman
James and April Kauffman

Escapes

Limited - Dream Sands Cancun Mexico

$719 & up -- Upscale All-Inclusive Dreams Cancun Stay w/Air

 *
Limited - Island hoping in the South Pacific

$915 -- Thai Island Hopping for 7 Nights

 *
Limited - Wyndam Fortuna Bahamas Getaway

$599 -- 4-Night Bahamas Getaway w/Air in Spring & Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.