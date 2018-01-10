Glenn Howerton hasn't officially left 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Fans of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" have been left waiting on a final decision from Glenn Howerton, aka Dennis, as to whether he will return for the show's 13th season.

Well, they can breathe a sigh of relief – at least for now.

Howerton has recently implied that he may not be in the new season because of his commitment to the upcoming NBC show "A.P. Bio," in which he stars as a reluctant high school biology teacher who's coping with losing out on his dream job.

Despite prodding from "Sunny" cast member Kaitlin Olson, Howerton wouldn't commit to doing both, and said the following when asked about his future plans with the show:

"Eh, damn it. I will say this: All joking aside, I love these guys and we have an absolute blast working together. We’ll see.”

At a recent Television Critics Association press tour event for "A.P. Bio," Howerton clarified that he “has not officially left” the show and that he hopes fans understand that, according to The Wrap.

He continued, per The Wrap:

“This is just a totally separate project. Look I mean, I hope people — I think one of the tough things about doing a show for 12 years is people might have a hard time seeing you as anything else. Um, I realize that, that could be a little bit of a struggle for me as an actor. But that’s why it was important for me to get to do something with someone who has a distinctive voice, like Mike.”

So, he certainly didn't give a vote of confidence about his return, but he's not ruling it out either. Show creator Rob McElhenney has said writing will begin for the new season in February, with production slated to begin in April. The show, which has also been renewed for a 14th season, is scheduled to debut its 13th season sometime this fall.

Whether Dennis Reynolds is in it remains to be seen.