October 05, 2017

Kaitlin Olson puts wager on Glenn Howerton returning to 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

The biggest question now facing fans of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is whether or not Dennis Reynolds will figure into the equation when the sitcom returns for its 13th season, which is set to begin filming next spring.

There's been a lot of speculation about Glenn Howerton's status, especially in light of his lead role in NBC's "AP Bio." There's also the matter of his character packing up and moving to North Dakota to become a step-dad at the end of last season.

One thing is clear: The rest of the gang is going to pull strings.

In August, Charlie Day flat out said he wouldn't want to do the show without Dennis Reynolds, adding that there's a chance Howerton could play a partial role in the upcoming season.

Now Kaitlin Olson has weighed in on her expectations — and she's willing to make a bet, at least conditionally.

Fresh off the start of season two of "The Mick," Olson's own comedy on Fox, the actress opened up about Howerton in a rangy interview with the A.V. Club. She said the gang is holding out hope that they can "trick" him into returning to the show, albeit with lesser responsibilities.

Danny [DeVito] and I act on that show; we don’t write. And our timing commitment is two months out of the year. It’s the greatest, easiest job — it’s an intense two months, but it’s so much fun. Glenn’s never had that experience. He’s always writing and producing, which is a much bigger commitment. But I’m holding out hope, because it’s not the same without him.

Pressed for an over-under on Howerton's return, Olson said it was clear he was burned out at the end of season 12. At that point, it would have been less than a 50 percent chance. But if "AP Bio" does well and Howerton feels good about where he's at?

"I’ll say 100 percent," Olson said. "I will 100 percent be able to talk him into coming back. Let’s put that on my shoulder."

Michael Tanenbaum

Michael Tanenbaum

PhillyVoice Staff

