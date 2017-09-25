Map: Every local film location from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

If you're a nerd for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and a nerd for Philadelphia, we've got a great Google map for you.

We all know the interior scenes from Paddy's Pub are filmed in Los Angeles, but Philly isn't just an excuse to make the characters "subhuman," as Patton Oswalt put it nicely. They were here last year shooting in Center City ahead of the 12th series of the FXX series, which is on hiatus as cast members pursue several other projects.

There are several dozen locations throughout Philadelphia where the Gang have graced the city with their presence. If you've ever been curious, or if you're looking for some good trivia to drop, the map below breaks it all down by season and scene description.

Here are some of our favorites:

•City Fitness in Northern Liberties (Season 4, 6): Dee and Dennis come here after Dee's heart attack. If they take care of their bodies they won't need doctors. Mac Quotes the Bible to Carmen and her husband. Later, Charlie and Frank ask Carmen about gay marriage.

•Rittenhouse Park (Season 2): Dennis Mac and Charlie talk about how they aren't anti-Semitic.

•Hahnemann University Hospital (Season 7): After Dee's water breaks, Dennis drives her to this Hospital. Frank, Mac, and Charlie agree to go find the baby's father. After they leave, Dennis demands a new hospital room for Dee with a working television.

•Italian Market (Season 2): Dee tells Dennis they are going to buy crack.

•Strawberry Mansion Bridge (Season 9): Mac and Country Mac are on top of the bridge. Mac says he will climb to the top of the fence, stop, then climb back down to safety. Country Mac jumps off the bridge.