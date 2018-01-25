Go pantless for charity at Cupid's Undie Run

The annual Cupid's Undie Run in Philadelphia will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Each winter, the event asks participants to strip down to just their underwear for a "brief" run and a big, pantless party, as a way to raise money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

Cupid's Undie Run, which takes place in various cities across the country, has raised $14.5 million for the organization since 2010. Registration is $40.



Philly participants will start the day partying at World Cafe Live, before a one-mile jog outside that ends with more partying at the music venue.

If you're interested in attending, but don't want to wear your skivvies, costumes are totally acceptable. But, think about it, this is a chance to wear no pants in public – why pass that up?

The event runs noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Noon to 4 p.m. | $40 registration

World Cafe Live

3025 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104