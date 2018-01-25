January 25, 2018

Go pantless for charity at Cupid's Undie Run

Underwear is the new outerwear

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Cupid's Undie Run Lee Hasselbach/Cupid's Undie Run

Cupid's Undie Run is a "brief" run outside, with a party before and after the revealing mile.

The annual Cupid's Undie Run in Philadelphia will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10. 

Each winter, the event asks participants to strip down to just their underwear for a "brief" run and a big, pantless party, as a way to raise money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

RELATED: Philly restaurant offering $50,000 Valentine's Day dessert | Cupid's Chase 5K raises funds for people with disabilities | New women-only triathlon happening in Philly this summer

Cupid's Undie Run, which takes place in various cities across the country, has raised $14.5 million for the organization since 2010. Registration is $40.

Philly participants will start the day partying at World Cafe Live, before a one-mile jog outside that ends with more partying at the music venue.

If you're interested in attending, but don't want to wear your skivvies, costumes are totally acceptable. But, think about it, this is a chance to wear no pants in public – why pass that up?

The event runs noon to 4 p.m.

2018 Philadelphia Cupid's Undie Run

Saturday, Feb. 10
Noon to 4 p.m. | $40 registration
World Cafe Live
3025 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Races Philadelphia Valentine's Day

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles should be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future
012518HowieRoseman

Food & Drink

Be one of the first to taste a whiskey inspired by Edgar Allan Poe short story
Fortunatos Fate whiskey

Parking

Here's the ultimate guide to when and where Philly parking tickets are issued
Parking Tickets data

That's Show Biz

School of Rock founder returns to doing what he loves best
Paul Green

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
012418DougPederson

Hairstyles

Chef Marc Vetri visits salon offering green hair specials for Super Bowl LII
Marc Vetri

Escapes

Limited - Spanish Coast

$1795 -- 9-Day Spanish Wonders Tour

 *
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.