January 25, 2018

Philly restaurant offering $50,000 Valentine's Day dessert

The chocolate dish at Moshulu comes with an 'extraordinary' surprise inside

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - Moshulu at Penns Landing Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Moshulu docked at the Penn's Landing Marina.

Looking for a cheap and simple Valentine's Day treat for your loved one? Well, Moshulu has just the thing not for you.

Moshulu, the boat turned restaurant docked on the Delaware River near Spruce Street, is offering customers a $50,000 dessert for the holiday this year.

The dessert's main ingredient — and the reason for the exorbitant price — is an "extraordinary" pair of platinum diamond earrings.

"The platinum pave round and pear shaped diamond halo drop earrings have approximately 5.78 carats total weight of near colorless, brilliant round and pear shape diamonds," a press release from the restaurant reads.

The jewelry, provided by Steven Singer Jewelers, is hidden in a chocolate dome. Guests must crack open the top with a "chocolate hammer," revealing the earrings inside surrounded by handcrafted chocolate hearts.

NoneMoshulu/Contributed Art

The $50,000 Valentine's Dan dessert at Moshulu, complete with platinum, diamond earrings.

We're going to go ahead and assume you're not supposed to eat the earrings. So, if you're surprising a significant other, you may want to advise them to examine their dessert before digging in.

For those with enough disposable funds, the dessert must be pre-ordered and pre-paid, and is available to be served between Feb. 9 through 17.

Moshulu, known for being among the city's most romantic restaurants due to its waterfront location, is also offering a significantly cheaper Valentine's Day package with a four-course meal for $125.

You can call and reserve your spot at 215-923-2500.

Read more

