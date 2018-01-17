January 17, 2018

Both Mary J. Blige and Boyz II Men have Valentine's weekend shows at Borgata

Get ready for three days of R&B

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
This February, two big names in R&B will perform at Atlantic City's Borgata. Both Mary J. Blige and Boyz II Men have shows over Valentine's Day weekend at the casino's event center.

Blige, the iconic, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress, will perform her chart-topping hits on Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17. Tickets to see the queen of hip-hop and soul start at $79.

On Sunday, Feb. 18, Boyz II Men will harmonize on stage, delivering their most celebrated classics of the past two decades. Tickets for their concert start at $45.

All performances kick off at 8 p.m.

Mary J. Blige

Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17
8 p.m. | $79-$149 per ticket
Borgata's Event Center
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401

Boyz II Men

Sunday, Feb. 18
8 p.m. | $45-$75 per ticket
Borgata's Event Center
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401

