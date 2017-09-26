GoFundMe launched for father killed in accident at Pa. Amazon warehouse

A family friend of the man who lost his life last week at an Amazon warehouse in Cumberland County has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs.

Devan Shoemaker, 28, of Millersville, died last Tuesday at a fulfillment center in South Middleton Township after suffering traumatic injuries in a truck accident, according to the county coroner. Shoemaker was assisting a driver with a trailer when the truck accidentally ran him over, a preliminary investigation revealed.

"For those who knew Devan Shoemaker and the man he was, I want to raise money for his family in their time of grieving to help with any funeral costs they have," said a message at the GoFundMe page. "Please let us help his wife, Emily, their son and family get through this troubling time. RIP Devan."

Shoemaker, a 2008 graduate of East Juniata High School, attended Penn College of Technology in Williamsport and had been employed at the Amazon fulfillment center for the last seven years. An obituary said he was a devoted husband, father and pet owner who enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, gardening, cooking, and riding four-wheelers.

The South Middleton warehouse employs approximately 600 people and has been the subject of eight investigations by the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), according to a report from PennLive. In 2014, a woman was killed when she was crushed between a pallet truck and several shelves in the building.

An ongoing OSHA investigation into Shoemaker's death could take up six months to complete.