Green Living Electric
Camden County Municipal Utility Authority Photo courtesy/CCMUA

The Camden County Municipal Utility Authority is dropping off the electric grid.

September 28, 2017

Going green: Camden County utility moves off the electric grid

Municipal Utility Authority trades treated wastewater for electricity

Green Living Electric Camden County South Jersey
By Kevin C. Shelly
PhillyVoice Staff

Camden County's Municipal Utility Authority is now generating all of its own electricity.

The utility is sending 1 million gallons of treated and filtered effluent for cooling water per day to the Covanta Camden Energy Recovery Center, officials said.

In return, Covanta is sending excess electricity from its trash-to-steam operation back to the CCMUA, making it independent of the electric grid.

SOUTH JERSEY READ: We're weird in South Jersey, and damn proud of it

Its energy independence will reduce vulnerability to power outages, ensure reliability during a natural disaster and cut hundreds of thousands of dollars in electrical costs

The exchange will also reduce the CCMUA’s carbon footprint.

06052015_Kevin_Shelly

Kevin C. Shelly

kevin@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Events

manayunk wall

After cancellation, Manayunk bike race set to return in 2018

Weird

09272017_weird_jersey_iStock

We're weird in South Jersey – and damn proud of it

Colleges

07-121216_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Drexel pulls Greek life survey after outrage over 'offensive names'

Eagles

092517JoeyBosa

Eagles vs. Chargers: Five matchups to watch

Escapes

Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.