December 30, 2017

Grocery shopping: Five college players to watch who could interest the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
123017MylesGaskin Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports

If Washington RB Myles Gaskin can gain 43 rushing yards against Penn State, he'll have over 4,000 in three college seasons.

We're now into the bowl game part of the college football season, as there are games on TV most nights. As long as you're taking in some of the action over the following week, here are some players who could make some sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington (5'10, 203): (11) Washington vs. (9) Penn State, Sat., Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m.

In his three years at Washington, Gaskin has been a highly productive running back. If he can gain 43 yards against Penn State, he'll top 4,000 rushing yards in just three seasons:

 Myles GaskinRush Yards YPC TD 
 2015227 1302 5.7 14 
 2016237 1373 5.8 10 
 2017208 1282 6.2 19 
 TOTAL672 3957 5.9 43 


Gaskin is a shifty runner who lacks elite speed, and has tackle-breaking ability because of his impressive balance, though he's not a bruiser. He reminds me a little of Kareem Hunt, but smaller. A highlight reel:


Not shown in the above video is what Gaskin's true appeal will be to the Eagles. He is excellent is pass protection, which is something the Eagles lack from their current stable of running backs, after Darren Sproles was lost for the season.

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan (6'2, 280): Michigan vs. South Carolina, Mon., Jan. 1, 12:00 p.m.

On the season, Hurst has 58 tackles (13 for loss) 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Those numbers aren't eye-popping, but make no mistake, Maurice Hurst is awesome. He's quick, fast, he sheds blocks, and he constantly makes plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage. A highlight reel from 2017:


There's no earthly reason Hurst should be available wherever the Eagles are picking, other than his size. At 6'2, 280, Hurst is far from a prototypical defensive tackle. The NFL has probably learned their lesson on that, after Geno Atkins fell all the way to the fourth round in 2010, and Aaron Donald to the 13th overall pick in 2014, despite being clearly more talented than some of the players taken before him.

But if he were to fall, Hurst would be an outstanding fit along the Eagles' penetrating defensive scheme, even with Fletcher Cox and Timmy Jernigan already occupying a big chunk of the Eagles' salary cap.

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF (6'1, 205): (12) UCF vs. (7) Auburn, Mon., Jan 1, 12:30 p.m.

Over the last two years, the Eagles have unsuccessfully tried to find a deep threat at wide receiver. They are likely to look for another one this offseason after disappointing seasons from free agent acquisition Torrey Smith and fifth-round draft pick Shelton Gibson.

Tre'Quan Smith is one of many deep threats for the Eagles to consider in this draft class. On the season for the Golden Knights, Smith had 54 catches for 1082 yards (20.0 yards per catch), and 13 TDs. He also had productive freshman and sophomore seasons:

Tre'Quan Smith Rec Yards YPC TD 
 201552 724 13.9 
 201657 853 15.0 
 201754 1082 20.0 13 
 TOTAL163 2659 16.3 22 


Here are highlights from the UCF-Cincinnati game this season, in which Smith had four touchdowns:


Smith would have been a Chip Kelly favorite, as he is thought of as an excellent blocker, and was named to 2016-17 American All-Academic Team.

Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama (6'3, 214): (4) Alabama vs. (1) Clemson, Mon., Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m.

When you think of 6'3, 214 safeties, you think of thumpers who play close to the line of scrimmage. While Harrison will make big hits, he is also skilled in coverage, as Bama used him as a deep half safety, with some assignments against some of the better tight ends they faced. A highlight reel:


Ideally, the Eagles would prefer their safeties to also be able to cover slot receivers, and I'm not sure Harrison can do that at the pro level. Then again, most safeties cannot. Harrison could flourish in more of a Rodney McLeod type of role, and they may even think of him as a linebacker prospect.

Dorian O'Daniel, LB, Clemson (6'1, 215): (4) Alabama vs. (1) Clemson, Mon., Jan 1, 8:45 p.m.

O'Daniel is an undersized linebacker at just 215 pounds, but he is a playmaker. In 2017, he filled up the stat sheet, making 84 tackles (10.5 for loss), 5 sacks, 5 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 INTs, both of which he returned for scores.

Here's a highlight reel from 2016. As you can see, O'Daniel does not play like he's undersized: 


The Eagles have recently brought in a pair of safeties and converted them to linebacker, in Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nate Gerry. Jim Schwartz seems to prefer athleticism to size, and O'Daniel has the speed and coverage skills he covets at the linebacker position.

Previously profiled players

• August 26

  1. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State
  2. Adam Breneman, TE, UMass
  3. Quinton Flowers, QB, South Florida
  4. Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford
  5. Justin Reid, S, Stanford

• August 31

  1. Richard Lagow, QB, Indiana
  2. Simmie Cobbs Jr., WR, Indiana
  3. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
  4. Azeem Victor, LB, Washington
  5. Vita Vea, DT, Washington

• September 2

  1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
  2. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
  3. Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
  4. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
  5. Tarvaris McFadden, CB, Florida State

• September 9

  1. Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn
  2. Tyrone Crowder, OG, Clemson
  3. Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma
  4. Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
  5. Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State

• September 16

  1. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
  2. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
  3. Deon Cain, WR, Clemson
  4. Jaire Alexander, CB, Lousiville
  5. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

• September 23

  1. Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
  2. Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
  3. Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson
  4. Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State
  5. Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa

• September 30

  1. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
  2. Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
  3. Jamar Summers, CB, UConn
  4. Adonis Alexander, CB, Virginia Tech
  5. Dante Pettis, WR, Washington

• October 7

  1. Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest
  2. Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh
  3. Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
  4. Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
  5. Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

• October 14

  1. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
  2. Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin
  3. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas
  4. Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah
  5. Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

• October 21

  1. Trey Marshall, S, Florida State
  2. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
  3. Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State 
  4. Cameron Smith, LB, USC
  5. Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

• October 28

  1. M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina
  2. Trey Adams, OT, Washington
  3. Adarius Pickett, S, UCLA
  4. Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State
  5. Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

• November 4

  1. Brian Allen, OG, Michigan State
  2. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
  3. Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State
  4. Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech
  5. Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama

• November 11

  1. Jaylen Samuels, RB/FB/TE/WR, NC State
  2. Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF
  3. Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State
  4. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
  5. Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame

• November 18

  1. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
  2. Jordan Whitehead, S, Pittsburgh
  3. Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
  4. Ito Smith, RB, Southern Mississippi
  5. Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

• November 25

  1. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan
  2. Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana
  3. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
  4. Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
  5. Marcus Davenport, DE, UT San Antonio

• December 2

  1. Derrick Nnadi, DE, Florida State
  2. Braden Smith, OG/OT, Auburn
  3. Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State
  4. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
  5. T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin

• December 9

  1. Connor Williams, OT, Texas
  2. Mark Walton, RB, Miami
  3. Chris Herndon, TE, Miami
  4. Donovan Wilson, S, Texas A&M
  5. Marcell Harris, S, Florida

• December 16

  1. Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky
  2. Jake Wieneke, WR, South Dakota State
  3. Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee
  4. Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech
  5. Justin Lawler, DE, SMU

• December 23

  1. Dakota Allen, LB, Texas Tech
  2. Kylie Fitts, DE, Utah
  3. Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
  4. Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA
  5. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

December 27

  1. Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa
  2. DeShon Elliott, S, Texas
  3. Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas
  4. Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC
  5. Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

