Grocery shopping: Five college players to watch who could interest the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft

We're now into the bowl game part of the college football season, as there are games on TV most nights. As long as you're taking in some of the action over the following week, here are some players who could make some sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft.



Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington (5'10, 203): (11) Washington vs. (9) Penn State, Sat., Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m.

In his three years at Washington, Gaskin has been a highly productive running back. If he can gain 43 yards against Penn State, he'll top 4,000 rushing yards in just three seasons:

Myles Gaskin Rush Yards YPC TD 2015 227 1302 5.7 14 2016 237 1373 5.8 10 2017 208 1282 6.2 19 TOTAL 672 3957 5.9 43



Gaskin is a shifty runner who lacks elite speed, and has tackle-breaking ability because of his impressive balance, though he's not a bruiser. He reminds me a little of Kareem Hunt, but smaller. A highlight reel:





Not shown in the above video is what Gaskin's true appeal will be to the Eagles. He is excellent is pass protection, which is something the Eagles lack from their current stable of running backs, after Darren Sproles was lost for the season.

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan (6'2, 280): Michigan vs. South Carolina, Mon., Jan. 1, 12:00 p.m.

On the season, Hurst has 58 tackles (13 for loss) 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Those numbers aren't eye-popping, but make no mistake, Maurice Hurst is awesome. He's quick, fast, he sheds blocks, and he constantly makes plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage. A highlight reel from 2017:



There's no earthly reason Hurst should be available wherever the Eagles are picking, other than his size. At 6'2, 280, Hurst is far from a prototypical defensive tackle. The NFL has probably learned their lesson on that, after Geno Atkins fell all the way to the fourth round in 2010, and Aaron Donald to the 13th overall pick in 2014, despite being clearly more talented than some of the players taken before him.

But if he were to fall, Hurst would be an outstanding fit along the Eagles' penetrating defensive scheme, even with Fletcher Cox and Timmy Jernigan already occupying a big chunk of the Eagles' salary cap.

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF (6'1, 205): (12) UCF vs. (7) Auburn, Mon., Jan 1, 12:30 p.m.

Over the last two years, the Eagles have unsuccessfully tried to find a deep threat at wide receiver. They are likely to look for another one this offseason after disappointing seasons from free agent acquisition Torrey Smith and fifth-round draft pick Shelton Gibson.

Tre'Quan Smith is one of many deep threats for the Eagles to consider in this draft class. On the season for the Golden Knights, Smith had 54 catches for 1082 yards (20.0 yards per catch), and 13 TDs. He also had productive freshman and sophomore seasons:

Tre'Quan Smith Rec Yards YPC TD 2015 52 724 13.9 4 2016 57 853 15.0 5 2017 54 1082 20.0 13 TOTAL 163 2659 16.3 22



Here are highlights from the UCF-Cincinnati game this season, in which Smith had four touchdowns:



Smith would have been a Chip Kelly favorite, as he is thought of as an excellent blocker, and was named to 2016-17 American All-Academic Team.

Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama (6'3, 214): (4) Alabama vs. (1) Clemson, Mon., Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m.

When you think of 6'3, 214 safeties, you think of thumpers who play close to the line of scrimmage. While Harrison will make big hits, he is also skilled in coverage, as Bama used him as a deep half safety, with some assignments against some of the better tight ends they faced. A highlight reel:



Ideally, the Eagles would prefer their safeties to also be able to cover slot receivers, and I'm not sure Harrison can do that at the pro level. Then again, most safeties cannot. Harrison could flourish in more of a Rodney McLeod type of role, and they may even think of him as a linebacker prospect.

Dorian O'Daniel, LB, Clemson (6'1, 215): (4) Alabama vs. (1) Clemson, Mon., Jan 1, 8:45 p.m.

O'Daniel is an undersized linebacker at just 215 pounds, but he is a playmaker. In 2017, he filled up the stat sheet, making 84 tackles (10.5 for loss), 5 sacks, 5 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 INTs, both of which he returned for scores.

Here's a highlight reel from 2016. As you can see, O'Daniel does not play like he's undersized:



The Eagles have recently brought in a pair of safeties and converted them to linebacker, in Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nate Gerry. Jim Schwartz seems to prefer athleticism to size, and O'Daniel has the speed and coverage skills he covets at the linebacker position.

Previously profiled players

• August 26



Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

Adam Breneman, TE, UMass

Quinton Flowers, QB, South Florida

Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

Justin Reid, S, Stanford

• August 31

Richard Lagow, QB, Indiana

Simmie Cobbs Jr., WR, Indiana

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

Azeem Victor, LB, Washington

Vita Vea, DT, Washington



• September 2

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

Tarvaris McFadden, CB, Florida State



• September 9

Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn

Tyrone Crowder, OG, Clemson

Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma

Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State



• September 16

James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Deon Cain, WR, Clemson

Jaire Alexander, CB, Lousiville

Ronald Jones II, RB, USC



• September 23

Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson

Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa



• September 30

Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

Jamar Summers, CB, UConn

Adonis Alexander, CB, Virginia Tech

Dante Pettis, WR, Washington



• October 7

Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest

Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh

Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

Bryce Love, RB, Stanford



• October 14

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin

Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah

Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State



• October 21

Trey Marshall, S, Florida State

Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

Cameron Smith, LB, USC

Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame



• October 28

M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina

Trey Adams, OT, Washington

Adarius Pickett, S, UCLA

Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State

Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State



• November 4

Brian Allen, OG, Michigan State

Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State

Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech

Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama



• November 11

Jaylen Samuels, RB/FB/TE/WR, NC State

Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF

Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame



• November 18

Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

Jordan Whitehead, S, Pittsburgh

Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

Ito Smith, RB, Southern Mississippi

Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon



• November 25

Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana

Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Marcus Davenport, DE, UT San Antonio



• December 2

Derrick Nnadi, DE, Florida State

Braden Smith, OG/OT, Auburn

Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin



• December 9

Connor Williams, OT, Texas

Mark Walton, RB, Miami

Chris Herndon, TE, Miami

Donovan Wilson, S, Texas A&M

Marcell Harris, S, Florida



• December 16

Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky

Jake Wieneke, WR, South Dakota State

Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee

Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

Justin Lawler, DE, SMU



• December 23

Dakota Allen, LB, Texas Tech

Kylie Fitts, DE, Utah

Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State



• December 27

Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

DeShon Elliott, S, Texas

Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC

Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

