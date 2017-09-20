Haunted Hops Festival to take place in abandoned asylum

Get into the Halloween spirit early with this unique beer festival at an abandoned asylum on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Pennhurst Asylum, one of the area's top haunted attractions, will open its creaking, crumbling doors to craft beer enthusiasts from noon to 4 p.m.

This is the first year that the Haunted Hops Festival will take place, inviting those who dare to sample dozens of seasonal beers among the site's ghosts.



Pennhurst Asylum is reported to be inhabited by the spirits of former patients and inmates. It has been featured on "Ghost Adventures" and "Ghost Hunters."



Some of the breweries that will be on-site at the creepy location include Starr Hill, Highway Manor, Conshohocken Brewing, Stone, Sam Adams, Weyerbacher, Traveler Beer, Saranac, Lagunitas, Shipyard, Seadog, Yards, Captain Lawrence, Magic Hat, Ommegang, Penn and Empire.



Tickets are $40 per person. There's also an option for VIP tickets, which include early access at 11 a.m., plus a special tour of Pennhurst Haunted House before admittance to the beer fest. The VIP option is $60 per person.

A portion of ticket sales will go to benefit former patients of Pennhurst Asylum. The event is being hosted by Pennhurst Asylum and CBS Radio stations.

