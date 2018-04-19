April 19, 2018

Here are the best Joel Embiid mask tweets as Sixers take on Heat

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA Social Media
Embiid Mask Game Three Heat Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up prior to game three of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heatat American Airlines Arena on April 19, 2018.

Joel Embiid made his triumphant return to the court in Miami Thursday night by spiking the hell out of the opening tip in game three against the Heat.

The Sixers' All-Star center, still recovering from a fractured orbital bone, got clearance to play just before game time and came out with the ferocity Philadelphia fans have come to love in him.

RELATED: Sixers vs. Heat open thread: Live updates/analysis as Embiid returns for Game 3 in Miami

But the real question was whether or not Embiid would be permitted by the NBA to wear any variation of the evolving mask he flashed throughout the past week, as seen below.

The answer, in a word, was no. Real progressive, NBA. 

This is what Embiid was sporting instead on Thursday night.


Obviously, there were plenty of alternative suggestions along the way, but here are some of the best fan reactions to Embiid's protective mask — which, uh, broke at one point. And then the very unlikable Justise Winslow (who seems to loathe Ben Simmons) stomped on it.  










Great to have you back, Jo-Jo. 

NBA Social Media Miami Twitter Sixers Joel Embiid Heat Philadelphia Memes

