Here are the road closures for the 2017 Budweiser Made in America festival

The 2017 Budweiser Made in America festival returns to Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the fifth time on Saturday and Sunday, bringing 60 musical acts to five stages with marquee performances from Jay Z, J. Cole and The Chainsmokers.

As always, the festival setup will require some adjustments for residents and vehicles passing through the area. Those who can avoid driving around the Parkway through Labor Day Weekend are advised to do so.

Several closures have already been or will be enforced in phases during the run-up to Saturday's first acts.

Phase 1 – 7:00AM on August 27 – 11:59PM on September 5:

Two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum

Phase 2 – 7:00AM on August 28 – 5:00AM on September 5:

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Phase 3 – 7:00AM on August 29 – 11:59PM on September 5:

Parking prohibited on Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd Street to 23rd Street (south side) and Park Towne Place from 22nd Street to 24th Street (north side)

Phase 4 – 10:00AM on August 30 – 5:00 AM on September 5:

The inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval,

Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted

Phase 5 – 7:00PM on August 31 – 5:00AM on September 5:

22nd Street reduced to one running lane between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Phase 6 – 10:00AM September 1 – 5:00AM September 5:

•Outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval

•23rd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

•22nd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place

•21st Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street

•Kelly Drive outbound, from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

•Outer lane of MLK Drive adjacent to Paine’s Park

•Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 1st, due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed inbound to Center City, from Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive, must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue.

Here is the full list of road closures that will remain in place through the duration of the weekend.

•The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 20th Street extending through Eakins Oval (25th Street) and behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be accessible to Museum guests via Fairmount Avenue, to Pennsylvania Avenue, to 25th Street.

•21st Street, between Winter & Spring Garden Streets

•22nd Street, between Race Street & Fairmount Avenue

•23rd Street, between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway & Fairmount Avenue

•24th Street, between Fairmount & Pennsylvania Avenues

•Spring Garden Street, between 20th Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, including the Spring

•Garden Street Tunnel.

•Spring Garden St Bridge* (The City will make every effort to keep this bridge open during Philadelphia Art Museum operating hours on September 2nd and 3rd 10am – 5pm, but it may be forced to close during periods of heavy pedestrian traffic)

•Kelly Drive, between 23rd Street & Fairmount Avenue

•Martin Luther King Drive, between the Falls Bridge & Benjamin Franklin Parkway

•Pennsylvania Avenue, between Hamilton & 25th Street

•2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, between the Whole Foods store & 21st Street (the eastern half of the block, from the Whole Foods Market to 20th Street, will remain open to allow access to the store)

•Park Towne Place, between 22nd & 24th Streets

•I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street (I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will be open)

Venue Rules

The following items are permitted inside the festival:

•Factory-sealed plastic water bottles 1 per person up to 1 liter

•Empty plastic water containers 1 per person up to 64 ounces for re-use at water refill stations (drinking water will be available for purchase and there will be water stations for re-filling bottles)

•Empty hydration packs of any kind (backpacks, waist bands or other hydration items and inserts)

•One small non-framed backpack or bag subject to search and re-search (all searched bags will be tagged following search)

•Blankets and towels

•Umbrellas (small hand-held only)

•Non-professional cameras, flip-cams, camera phones

•Sunscreen, sunglasses, government issued I.D., cash/debit cards/credit cards are encouraged

These items are prohibited from the festival:

•Weapons and contraband of any kind (regardless of permitting, e.g. Right-to-Carry permits will not be honored and weapons will be confiscated)

•Masks of any kind

•Drones

•Fireworks or explosives

•Illegal or illicit substances of any kind

•Food and non-water beverages including alcohol taken in from the outside

•Pets (except trained service animals)

•Flyers, handbills, posters, stickers (no solicitation allowed)

•Chairs

•Glass containers

•Skateboards, motorized vehicles or scooters

•Coolers

•Professional recording devices or cameras (no detachable lenses or tripods meant for commercial use)

•Fluorescent plastic lights (glow sticks)

•Laser pointers

•Items that would obstruct others’ view of the stages (kites, flag poles, large signs, etc.)

Emergency and Security Information

EMS tents are located near the main entrance between 21st and 22nd, at the north and south sides of 23rd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and near the Rocky Statue to the right of the main stage.

he perimeter of the festival will be firmly secured and protected for maximum public safety. The enclosed event boundaries are:

21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Park Town Place

Pennsylvania Avenue from 20th Street to 25th Street

The south side of Eakins Oval from Martin Luther King Drive to 24th Street

Park Towne Place from 24th Street to 20th Street

More information about the Made in America festival can be found here.