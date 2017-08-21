Solar Eclipse Social Media
082117_eclipse Paul Sancya/AP

A phase of a partial solar eclipse is shown through cloud cover in Detroit, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Millions of Americans gazed in wonder through telescopes, cameras and disposable protective glasses Monday as the moon blotted out the sun in the first full-blown solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. from coast to coast in nearly a century. The shadow — a corridor just 60 to 70 miles (96 to 113 kilometers) wide — came ashore in Oregon and then began traveling diagonally across the heartland to South Carolina, with darkness lasting only around two to three minutes in any one spot. The rest of North America was treated to a partial eclipse, as were Central American and the top of South America.

August 21, 2017

Here are Twitter's best reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse

From serious to silly, people were in a sharing mood on Monday

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

The 2017 solar eclipse, possibly the most anticipated event of the year, came and went on Monday with a heavy dose of excitement, wonder, fear and humor.

Society's gaze was fixed on the heavens, hopefully with NASA-approved glasses or a makeshift contraption, as the moon passed between the sun and large swath of observers here on earth. Philadelphia wasn't in the eclipse's path of totality, so we only experienced a partial eclipse here, as seen in dozens of photos shared on Twitter.




From around the world, buzz and jokes about the eclipse poured in on Twitter. Let's take a look at the best of what was shared on Monday (Read the Donald Trump-only edition here). 



















