Here are Twitter's best reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse

August 21, 2017
The 2017 solar eclipse, possibly the most anticipated event of the year, came and went on Monday with a heavy dose of excitement, wonder, fear and humor.
Society's gaze was fixed on the heavens, hopefully with NASA-approved glasses or a makeshift contraption, as the moon passed between the sun and large swath of observers here on earth. Philadelphia wasn't in the eclipse's path of totality, so we only experienced a partial eclipse here, as seen in dozens of photos shared on Twitter.
#EclipseDay #philly #eclipse pic.twitter.com/mrBQu1yahU— Twin Mom Dara (@TwinMomDara) August 21, 2017
REMINDED ME OF EXO RIP @weareoneEXO 🌞🌝🌖🌗🌘 Eclipse from Philly. Photo creds. to me #SolarEclispe #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/kcWqtKEMih— TINA URSTA (@tinaursta) August 21, 2017
Here is what the #eclispe2017 looked like at around 2:45 pm ET in PhIlly, the max coverage (80% of sun covered by moon). Next eclipse 2024. pic.twitter.com/I8fPqi353x— Vincent Thompson (@mediamancomm) August 21, 2017
People are lining the Parkway for an unobstructed view #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/ll2VbHfodo— Pat Loeb (@PatLoeb) August 21, 2017
Gotta love Trump Rawdogging the eclipse pic.twitter.com/925GFZJ5OV— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 21, 2017
Never a more true sign 4the 🦅 #EaglesCamp #Eagles #Philadelphia #Philly #EclipseDay #total_eclipse #SolarEclipse17 #GiantsChat #dashakedown pic.twitter.com/QnXZOphTkO— Ricker81 (@D_Ricker81) August 21, 2017
Homage to John Adams Whipple, taken with my iPhone and ample patience through a solar telescope in Salem, Oregon. #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/YuA946wmFn— Maria Popova (@brainpicker) August 21, 2017
What really happens during an eclipse #SolarEclipse2017 #Eclipse https://t.co/sox0PrThQa pic.twitter.com/ZC0n56KooT— LOLBOOK (@LOLBOOKcom) August 21, 2017
#Eclipse2017 from Fermilab! pic.twitter.com/0kNSpiyvqX— Fermilab (@Fermilab) August 21, 2017
Captured our peak #eclipse with our hi-tech #cheezit! pic.twitter.com/TEQR3V3nYN— Shannon Stacey (@shannonstacey) August 21, 2017
Beautiful shot from Mittelman Observatory @Middlebury. This was taken at 2:41. #eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/M3BTZbxXF6— Middlebury College (@Middlebury) August 21, 2017
when you look at the eclipse for 1 second #eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/qcOKzC8yei— madi ✨ (@mroryomalley) August 21, 2017
And here's the diamond ring, or as close as I got anyway, from #eclipse2017. Taken in Weiser, Idaho. pic.twitter.com/cBO5CsWv39— Stephen Shankland (@stshank) August 21, 2017
We took a small break to see #Eclipse2017. Did you? pic.twitter.com/WTdhkklDko— Mural Arts (@muralarts) August 21, 2017
Was the most amazingly beautiful thing I have seen #SolarEclipse2017 #Eclipse2017 #IdahoEclipse2017 #idahofalls pic.twitter.com/ozzjgDYxH1— Heather M. Deede (@heatherduhamel) August 21, 2017
You've got to see this. So beautiful #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/VB1rjeobYa— Shawn Wilson (@SAW_ilson) August 21, 2017
Waited my whole life to take this picture!!! #Eclipse2017 #Canon #OMG pic.twitter.com/C6jF7Fuf81— Brad Sleeth (@BradSleeth) August 21, 2017
.@OBJ_3 risking it all for his fantasy owners 😂😫💀 #eclipse pic.twitter.com/FhzyODlbHT— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 21, 2017
Live look at Memphians after #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/79VpUCvV4y— Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker5) August 21, 2017
Molly enjoying the crescent shadows during the #Eclipse2017 #k5pets pic.twitter.com/87ToBIwh3R— Yvonne McCarty (@YvonneMcCarty) August 21, 2017
guys im kinda scared about #Eclipse2017 help pic.twitter.com/7BPEOxihr3— catb0mb (@catb0mb) August 21, 2017
Don't you wish you had an #eclipse reflection on your head? #eclipse17 pic.twitter.com/DjPC11J3zs— Eddie Robbins (@eddierobbins) August 21, 2017
the solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/Sm4vTwPPGW— diego (@shadesof666) August 20, 2017
#Eclipse2017 from Tennessee by @CharlotteBodak pic.twitter.com/N05OzuIEGu— Paz (@maripazguti) August 21, 2017
#Eclipse2017 taken in a breezeway at work. pic.twitter.com/szmbeutRvn— Niko Tesvich (@NikoTesvich) August 21, 2017
My baby is sooo happy! #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/ZtH4f1dvKk— MelFoolery (@melditaaah) August 21, 2017
The Eclipse from Nashville TN 🌓 #Eclipse2017 #GreatAmericanEclipse #EclipseSolar2017 #Amazing pic.twitter.com/MaWpEX6Ypu— Foxlariat Horizon (@foxlariat59) August 21, 2017
#Eclipse pic.twitter.com/NG8BvDvZmY— AWD (@ajwhittingtond) August 21, 2017
#Eclipse2017 #GreatAmericanEclipse #IndianValley #time-Lapse @GoPro @GoProFr @B_jour pic.twitter.com/52OIjXDEWF— Vernet Aurélien (@Nirnever) August 21, 2017