Solar Eclipse Donald Trump
Donald Trump Solar Eclipse Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

President Donald Trump points to the sun as he arrives to view the solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at the White House in Washington.

August 21, 2017

He did it

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

The solar eclipse happened Monday. Across the country, the sun became partially blocked out by the moon, and for a few minutes in certain areas it was completely covered.

Leading up to the eclipse, doctors, scientists and media outlets warned over and over again that looking directly at the sun to view the eclipse was dangerous. Looking right at the sun can damage your eyes in mere seconds. Seriously, everyone said collectively, do not look directly at the sun without proper protective eyewear.

A master of, um, not doing what people tell him he should do, it was sort of an inevitability that President Donald Trump would look right at the sun.

And he did. Despite an aide shouting "don't look," he just freaking went for it. 


