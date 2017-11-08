Here’s how to get a free holiday drink at Starbucks

It was barely the end of Halloween when Starbucks stores nationwide transformed overnight from fall-centric decor and pumpkin spice promotions to holiday cups and a menu full of seasonal offerings.



This year Starbucks promises a new festive beverage will join its menu. It will be unveiled Thursday, and the coffee chain is kicking off its arrival with a promotion.

From Thursday Nov. 9, through Monday, Nov. 13, order one of Starbucks’ seasonal drinks between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – the seasonal menu currently includes the peppermint mocha, holiday spice flat white, caramel brulee latte, eggnog latte, chestnut praline latte, gingerbread latte, and Teavana joy tea – and you’ll be eligible for a sweet BOGO deal, gifting you a second seasonal beverage for free.

Starbucks is doing this as part of its #GiveGood holiday campaign, which also encourages people to get creative with the store’s new coloring-book style holiday cups.

Execs are no doubt also hopeful that the promotion will help roll in revenue for what is typically Starbucks’ busiest time of year. According to Forbes, December and November are the chain’s two biggest months, respectively, followed by October.

Possibly due to the unseasonably warm autumn we’ve had, however, third-quarter revenue for Starbucks was lower compared to 2016 – it’s not exactly tempting to order a hot pumpkin spice latte when it’s a balmy 80 degrees outside.

Now that temps in Philly appear to be more seasonably on track, averaging in the low 50s Friday through Monday, it seems like a decent time to up your hot beverage intake.