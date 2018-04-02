April 02, 2018

Here's when Ben & Jerry's will celebrate Free Cone Day 2018

What flavor will you get?

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Ben & Jerry's Mint Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream.

Since 1979, Ben & Jerry's has celebrated its fans by giving away free ice cream on Free Cone Day.

This year, Free Cone Day will take place Tuesday, April 10. Scoop shops around the globe will be giving away the cold treat from noon to 8 p.m.

RELATED: Fill up on $1 empanadas at Cuba Libre | Rooftop beer garden at Free Library to open for three days in April

In Philly, there is a Ben & Jerry's in Rittenhouse Square (1726 Sansom St.) and in University City (218 S. 40th St.). You can find other participating locations here.

Now, time to make a tough decision: What flavor will you get?

The newest flavor is Chocolate Shake it, which is chocolate malt milkshake ice cream with chocolate cookie-covered fudge truffles and marshmallow swirls.

But you can't go wrong with a Ben & Jerry's classic like Chunky Monkey or Totally Baked.

Free Cone Day

Tuesday, April 10
Noon to 8 p.m. | Free
Participating Ben & Jerry's locations

Sinead Cummings
