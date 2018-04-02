Here's when Ben & Jerry's will celebrate Free Cone Day 2018

Since 1979, Ben & Jerry's has celebrated its fans by giving away free ice cream on Free Cone Day.

This year, Free Cone Day will take place Tuesday, April 10. Scoop shops around the globe will be giving away the cold treat from noon to 8 p.m.

In Philly, there is a Ben & Jerry's in Rittenhouse Square (1726 Sansom St.) and in University City (218 S. 40th St.). You can find other participating locations here.

Now, time to make a tough decision: What flavor will you get?

The newest flavor is Chocolate Shake it, which is chocolate malt milkshake ice cream with chocolate cookie-covered fudge truffles and marshmallow swirls.

But you can't go wrong with a Ben & Jerry's classic like Chunky Monkey or Totally Baked.

Tuesday, April 10

Noon to 8 p.m. | Free

Participating Ben & Jerry's locations