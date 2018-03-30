March 30, 2018

Rooftop beer garden at Free Library to open for three days in April

Get excited for more 'Brews & Views'

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer Gardens
Brews & Views at Free Library Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice

Looking out at the city from the Free Library of Philadelphia's rooftop during Brews & Views summer 2017.

Last year, the Free Library of Philadelphia invited the community to drink on the roof of the Parkway Central branch during its new Brews & Views series.

In April, the rooftop will once again open for extended happy hour.

RELATED: Soon, you'll be able to drink outdoors at Morgan's Pier again | Experience Philadelphia's Magic Gardens after-hours | Parks on Tap 2018: Here's the full schedule for the traveling beer garden

There will be craft beer, wine and cocktails, along with a menu of snacks from Brûlée Catering – try the charcuterie and cheese plate or the Bavarian pretzel sticks.

This season's first Brews & Views dates will be Wednesday, April 25 through Friday, April 27. The beer garden will be open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening.

Last summer, Brews & Views took place every Thursday from mid-May through the end of June. No word yet on whether this year will follow suit. Stay tuned for updates.

For those with kids, the pop-up beer garden is family-friendly.

Brews & Views: Pop-Up Spring 2018

Wednesday, April 25 through Friday, April 27
5-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Free Library of Philadelphia Parkway Central branch
1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Gardens Free Library of Philadelphia Summer Openings Rooftop Beer Gardens Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Public Health

We tested City Hall for lead exposure – and this is what we found
03292018_Board_of_elections_lead_BH

Sixers

How Joel Embiid's injury will dramatically alter Sixers' playoff run
032918-JoelEmbiid2-USAToday

Rappers

Wyclef Jean: 'Philly allowed me to see the dream clearly'
Wyclef Jean

Openings

Philly’s very own PJ Clarke’s set to open in the Curtis Center this summer
Stock_Carroll - Curtis Center

Eagles

Eagles are standing by Michael Bennett
032918MichaelBennett

Art

Branding agency leaves its mark on Old City
Carroll - Old City optical illusion sidewalk painting

Escapes

Limited - Bahamas cruise on Carnival Cruise Lines

$579 -- Oceanview: 7-Night Bahamas Cruise on Carnival
Limited - Myrtle Beach Girls Weekend

Save up to 45% -- Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.