Rooftop beer garden at Free Library to open for three days in April

Last year, the Free Library of Philadelphia invited the community to drink on the roof of the Parkway Central branch during its new Brews & Views series.

In April, the rooftop will once again open for extended happy hour.

There will be craft beer, wine and cocktails, along with a menu of snacks from Brûlée Catering – try the charcuterie and cheese plate or the Bavarian pretzel sticks.

This season's first Brews & Views dates will be Wednesday, April 25 through Friday, April 27. The beer garden will be open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening.

Last summer, Brews & Views took place every Thursday from mid-May through the end of June. No word yet on whether this year will follow suit. Stay tuned for updates.

For those with kids, the pop-up beer garden is family-friendly.

Wednesday, April 25 through Friday, April 27

5-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Free Library of Philadelphia Parkway Central branch

1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

