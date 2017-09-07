Musicals Broadway
051817_TinaFey Danny Moloshok/AP

Tina Fey arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

September 07, 2017

Here's when Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls' musical is set to hit Broadway

By Patricia Madej
That's so fetch.

The musical adaptation of Tina Fey's 2004 hit movie "Mean Girls" is coming to Broadway, with its premiere date now set for as soon as next spring.

Fey, who hails from Upper Darby, made the "big announcement" in a short video message posted Wednesday that revealed that the musical will first show at the August Wilson Theatre in Midtown Manhattan on March 12. "Mean Girls" will officially open on Broadway on April 8, according to the Huffington Post.

Presale tickets will start Sept. 10 while general sales begin Oct. 3 – a likely nod to the movie's famous "What day is it?" quote.

The musical is a bit over a month away from debuting its pre-Broadway run at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. "Mean Girls" is set to run from Oct. 31 until Dec. 3 there.

Fans of the decade-old comedy can expect a lot of the same. The "Mean Girls" musical centers around Cady Heron, a high schooler trying to fit into her new lifestyle in Illinois after relocating from Africa, where she lived with her parents.


This time, though, the girls will have all the modern-day amenities to boot, including Snapchat and Instagram, according to The New York Times

Fey is the musical's playwright while her husband, Jeff Richmond, is the show's composer. Lyrics were written by Nell Benjamin of "Legally Blonde" fame. Casey Nicholaw, of "The Book of Mormon," is the show's director and choreographer.

