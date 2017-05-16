Hey Philadelphia, there's another Wawa coming to Market Street

Is there such a thing as too many Wawas?

The convenience store giant has leased a space at a mixed-use building coming to Market Street, according to a Tuesday news release from the project's developer.

The soon-to-be Wawa will be found on the bottom floor of the East Market project, a residential, retail and office building from National Real Estate Development at 12th and Market streets.

“We are delighted that Wawa, one of the most beloved brands in our region, will be our next partner in reshaping the East Market neighborhood,” Daniel Killinger, managing director, national development, said in a statement. “Together, with all of our tenants, we are creating a dynamic urban neighborhood, transforming Market Street with active ground-floor retail tenants. Wawa is a perfect anchor for East Market on Market Street.”



When completed, the project will envelop an entire city block, from Market and Chestnut streets to 11th and 12th streets.

During its Wawa Day celebration in April, the company announced that two more locations would be coming to Center City.

The stores, at 13th and Chestnut streets and 22nd and South streets, are slated to open in early 2018.

It seems that Wawa is on a roll in Philadelphia. Its location at 19th and Market streets opened last December, while a store at Broad and Walnut streets opened just a year before that.

The store at East Market will open in 2018 as well. The nearest Wawa to that store is at Ninth and Walnut streets.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant announced in February that it would be opening its first Philly location at the mixed-use building as well.

"We are proud to continue expansion in Center City with our newest location at East Market, which bridges together so many parts of the downtown area," Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said in a statement. "As we have at Broad and Walnut and 1900 Market Street, we look forward to welcoming and serving both locals and visitors who experience our city in so many different ways.”