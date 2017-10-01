Home away from home? Eagles fans take over Chargers' stadium

October 01, 2017
Outside of a Los Angles Chargers touchdown here, another one there, the Eagles played another home game on Sunday.
Or at least, that's what it sounded like.
Birds fans traveled in large numbers and frankly took over the Chargers' temporary home, the 27,000-seat StubHub Center, for the Sunday afternoon matchup.
Need proof? Check out what the NFL's smallest venue sounded like after the Eagles headed out of the tunnel before kickoff.
Sounds like #Eagles🦅home game to me— John Clark CSN/NBC (@JClarkCSN) October 1, 2017
Birds take field pic.twitter.com/FDEM2dlolE
Need more? Check out the reaction after LeGarrette Blount rumbled downfield for a 68-yard run before Wendell Smallwood ultimately punched it in for a 26-17 Eagles lead with nine minutes left to play.
#Eagles🦅fan deafening on Blount run. Wow! pic.twitter.com/iSxZEzeapJ— John Clark CSN/NBC (@JClarkCSN) October 1, 2017
The prevalent noise from Eagles fans, especially after scores, an early Chargers turnover and third-down situations on defense, bewildered the Fox broadcast team working the game and lit up social media.
Check out some of the reaction here.
#EaglesNation, unbelievable.#PHIvsLAC | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/rHwCtgiVhW— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 1, 2017
We wish you were here, but it sounds like most of you were. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TeQaaAH5qM— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 1, 2017
Only #Eagles fans. We run LA. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/VbE3cKk3Q3— 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) October 1, 2017
Gotta LOVE Eagles Fans taking over Chargers Stadium pic.twitter.com/Z0IqsupBTk— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 1, 2017
NFL in LA: still bad. Chargers forced to block off seats for unsold tickets, Eagles fans invade the stadium https://t.co/yCgZGJjI30 pic.twitter.com/ScsWboTUpZ— Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) October 1, 2017
Great to be hear at a #Chargers home game with 26,000 Philadelphia #Eagles fans! pic.twitter.com/8jRE1ePPxz— LOONEY ! (@LooneyonFox) October 1, 2017
Bad enough the Chargers are playing in a Soccer pitch that makes it worse that it's full of Eagles fans #SanDiegoChargers #NFL #Ugly— Snit Fitzpatrick (@Quorocker) October 1, 2017
Idk who’s calling this game, but yes, we get it there are more Eagles fans there, we get it it’s weird but it’s happening. Can you stop now— ✨ (@kostancaaa__) October 1, 2017
#Eagles fans are the absolute best. They've turned this into a home game on the west coast.— Dave Janis (@djanis1989) October 1, 2017