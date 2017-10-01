Eagles NFL
100117-Eaglesfans-ChargersAP Jae C. Hong/AP

Philadelphia Eagles fans react before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Carson, Calif.

October 01, 2017

Home away from home? Eagles fans take over Chargers' stadium

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Outside of a Los Angles Chargers touchdown here, another one there, the Eagles played another home game on Sunday.

Or at least, that's what it sounded like.

Birds fans traveled in large numbers and frankly took over the Chargers' temporary home, the 27,000-seat StubHub Center, for the Sunday afternoon matchup.

Need proof? Check out what the NFL's smallest venue sounded like after the Eagles headed out of the tunnel before kickoff.

Need more? Check out the reaction after LeGarrette Blount rumbled downfield for a 68-yard run before Wendell Smallwood ultimately punched it in for a 26-17 Eagles lead with nine minutes left to play.

The prevalent noise from Eagles fans, especially after scores, an early Chargers turnover and third-down situations on defense, bewildered the Fox broadcast team working the game and lit up social media. 

Check out some of the reaction here.








