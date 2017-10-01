Home away from home? Eagles fans take over Chargers' stadium

Outside of a Los Angles Chargers touchdown here, another one there, the Eagles played another home game on Sunday.

Or at least, that's what it sounded like.

Birds fans traveled in large numbers and frankly took over the Chargers' temporary home, the 27,000-seat StubHub Center, for the Sunday afternoon matchup.

Need proof? Check out what the NFL's smallest venue sounded like after the Eagles headed out of the tunnel before kickoff.

Need more? Check out the reaction after LeGarrette Blount rumbled downfield for a 68-yard run before Wendell Smallwood ultimately punched it in for a 26-17 Eagles lead with nine minutes left to play.

The prevalent noise from Eagles fans, especially after scores, an early Chargers turnover and third-down situations on defense, bewildered the Fox broadcast team working the game and lit up social media.

Check out some of the reaction here.



























