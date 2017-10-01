Eagles NFL
Philip Rivers will try to take advantage of the Eagles' banged-up defense.

October 01, 2017

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Chargers, Week 4

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The 2-1 Philadelphia Eagles will play their third road game of this young season against the 0-3 San Diego Los Angeles Chargers in a rinky-dink soccer stadium on Sunday.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Chargers have a pair defensive weapons in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, who may be the best edge rushing duo the Eagles face all season, according to Frank Reich. On the downside, the Chargers struggle stopping the run and are thin at linebacker, which is not ideal against a team with the top receiving tight end currently in the NFL in Zach Ertz.

The Eagles will head into L.A. with a lot of injuries, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. DT Fletcher Cox, CB Ronald Darby, S Corey Graham, CB Jaylen Watkins, and DT Destiny Vaeao will all sit this game out, leaving the Birds very thin both at defensive tackle and in their secondary. S Rodney McLeod and LB Jordan Hicks were both listed as questionable, so neither player is 100 percent. The Eagles also lost RB Darren Sproles for the season with a torn ACL.

This game opened as a "pick 'em" in Vegas, but the Chargers are now favored by -2.5, likely due to the Eagles' laundry list of injuries. Here are our staff writer picks.

As for the other games on the slate today:

London:

  1. Saints "at" Dolphins

Early games:

  1. Bills at Falcons
  2. Bengals at Browns
  3. Rams at Cowboys
  4. Lions at Vikings
  5. Panthers at Patriots
  6. Jaguars at Jets
  7. Steelers at Ravens
  8. Titans at Texans

Later games:

  1. 49ers at Cardinals
  2. Giants at Buccaneers
  3. Raiders at Broncos

Sunday Night Football:

  1. Colts at Seahawks

Monday Night Football:

  1. Redskins at Chiefs

For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 4 picks here

Feel free to comment on all the game action today below.

