Eagles-Chargers Week 4 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have released their Week 4 inactives against the Los Angeles Chargers. As noted in our injury report earlier this week, the Eagles have a lot of key injuries on the defensive side of the ball.

• DT Fletcher Cox: The Eagles' defensive line dominated in the first two weeks of the season, though they were neutralized by an extremely fast passing attack a week ago against the Giants. Cox has looked dominant at times this season, so his absence will be greeted warmly by the Chargers' offense. He is out with a calf injury.



• CB Ronald Darby: After suffering what looked like a gruesome ankle injury against the Redskins Week 1, the Eagles are fortunate that Darby will only miss 4-6 weeks. Darby is easily the Eagles' best corner, and would have been the best option to cover Chargers receiver Keenan Allen.

• S Corey Graham: Graham played 18 snaps with the regular defense in some of the Eagles' nickle sets Week 1, and 13 additional snaps on special teams. Week 2 he took on a bigger role after the Eagles lost Rodney McLeod to his hamstring injury, playing 41 snaps on defense and an additional 10 on special teams. Graham played through a hamstring injury against the Chiefs, and missed a tackle on Kareem Hunt's 53-yard TD run, which was perhaps the biggest play of the day. He missed the Week 3 game against the Giants

• CB/S Jaylen Watkins: With Darby out Week 2 against the Chiefs, Watkins started at corner. It is assumed here that rookie Rasul Douglas will start in his place like he did Week 3 against the Giants.

• DT Destiny Vaeao: Vaeao played 12 snaps in the regular defense Week 1 against the Redskins, and is really just a body at this stage of his career. Rookie DT Elijah Qualls suited up the last two week against the Chiefs and Giants in place of Vaeao. With only three active DTs, expect the Eagles to move Brandon Graham and/or Vinny Curry inside on obvious passing downs.

• WR Shelton Gibson: Gibson struggled mightily catching the ball in training camp, but the team felt like his ceiling was worth keeping him on the roster. Gibson won't be seeing the field anytime soon.

• LG Isaac Seumalo: Seumalo went from starting LG to inactive in no time.

• RB Darren Sproles: Sproles is done for the season with a torn ACL. On the field, Sproles was the Eagles' most well-rounded running back, as he can run inside, run outside, be a weapon in the passing game, and he's easily the team's best back in pass protection. Obviously, because of his small size, however, Sproles has been never been used as a 'workhorse' type of back, but he is typically on the field in the Eagles' most crucial situations. He was also the team's primary punt returner.



Wendell Smallwood will have an increased role with Sproles out, and newly signed Kenjon Barner could assume punt return duties.

• CB Sidney Jones: Everyone knew Jones would miss the start of the season when it was revealed he tore his Achilles prior to the 2017 NFL Draft. Jones is on the PUP list.



• K Caleb Sturgis: Sturgis was placed on IR with a quad injury suffered Week 1 against the Redskins. He was replaced by Bengals practice squad kicker Philadelphia legend Jake Elliott.

The most noteworthy player above is Williams, a favorite of many local fans of the draft who was selected seventh overall this year, but he has not yet been able to suit up yet for the Chargers.



• CB Jason Verrett: Verrett is a very good corner, who made the Pro Bowl in 2015. He is out for the season with a partially torn ACL.

• LB Denzel Perryman: Perryman is a hard-hitting starting inside linebacker. As we mentioned in our five matchups to watch, the Chargers could be susceptible to Zach Ertz in the middle of the field.



• OL Forrest Lamp: Lamp was the Chargers' second-round pick (38th overall) in 2017. He will miss the season with a torn ACL.



