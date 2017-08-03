How Brett Brown – and a business-casual, late-night workout with Embiid – sold Redick on Sixers

Earlier this offseason, former Clippers and Magic guard J.J. Redick opted to sign a one-year, $23 million deal with the Sixers.

While the money is great, Redick's decision to sign with the Sixers had less to do with money, according to Redick, and more to do with the organization, specifically its head coach, Brett Brown, and its biggest star, Joel Embiid.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, the 10-year vet out of Duke shared a story about his tour of the team's facility and an impromptu 1 a.m. workout with Embiid that really sold him on moving back East to join the Sixers.

So impromptu, in fact, that Redick was still dressed for an interview ... not a tryout.

"We were actually at the practice facility and we were out on the court and we were just chatting," Redick told Business Insider. "And all of the sudden [76ers head coach] Brett Brown told Joel Embiid to go down in the post. "I was in, like, a blue blazer," Redick said. "And we started running post actions and then we started running pick-and-roll actions. And it was just fun to be around Coach Brown and see his passion for the game and kind of talk hoops with him." [businessinsider.com]

And while seeing the big man in action up close and personal didn't hurt, it was Brown who really sealed the deal.

"I think Coach Brown was really the biggest factor in me going to Philly," Redick said.

Read the full story, here. And you can watch the interview below:

