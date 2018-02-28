Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson discuss positions of strength in 2018 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles don't have much in the way of glaring needs heading into this offseason, as their stacked roster was able to weather the losses of Carson Wentz, Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks, and Darren Sproles, and still go on to win a Super Bowl.

As such, they can head into the 2018 NFL Draft with something of an open mind of who they'll take in the first round, and beyond. On Wednesday at the NFL Combine, Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson spoke about the positions of strength in the draft.

"I think from our perspective you look at the running backs, great class of running backs here," Roseman said. "I’m really excited to see those guys work out. Maybe when you look at the tight end class, it’s a little deeper. It’s maybe a little lighter along the defensive line than it’s been in the past couple years. The offensive line took a jump this year. And then the safety class is really strong."



Doug Pederson agreed with Roseman on the running backs and tight ends.

"I think this is another good running back group again," he said. "The tight end group, offensively, and the linebacker group. It’s not a big group there (at linebacker), but there are some guys at the top of the group that could be intriguing to see if they fit."

The Eagles could certainly be interested in many of those positions, as we noted when we took a look at the Eagles' five biggest team needs a few weeks ago.

Running back

The only two running backs who are certain to be on the Eagles' 2018 roster are Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement. Ajayi cannot be considered a lock to be on the roster in 2019, when he will be a free agent. The Eagles could certainly bring LeGarrette Blount back, but likely only at a low cost. To be determined if he'll find a more money elsewhere.

Adding a running back to the mix in the draft is a reasonable possibility.