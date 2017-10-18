Food & Drink Pizza
October 18, 2017

If you have this common name, you could get a free slice of pizza

A Center City pizzeria is celebrating 30 years in business

Food & Drink Pizza Center City Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

A Center City pizzeria is celebrating 30 years in business this fall by offering two anniversary promotions.

On Monday nights, score a slice of pizza for less than $2 at Joe's Pizza on 16th Street. From 5-9 p.m., slices will be $1.88.

RELATED: Carve pumpkins, drink fall specials at outdoor bar made from hay bales | Sip unlimited beer samples surrounded by autumn colors at Washington Crossing Fall Brewfest

Joe's Pizza is also giving anyone with the name Joe a free slice of pizza for a limited time. Just remember to bring your ID into the shop to prove you're who you say you are. The deal is only available for dine-in or take-out through Oct. 31.

According to the U.S. Social Security Administration, Joseph is the eighth-most popular male name.

Joe's Pizza is located at 122 S. 16th St.

Sinead Cummings

