Carve pumpkins, drink fall specials at outdoor bar made from hay bales

From Tuesday, Oct. 24, through Halloween, you can order pumpkin beers and fall cocktails from Hay Bar, an outdoor bar at La Peg made from massive hay bales.

The fall-themed drink menu will include:



• Pumpkin Spice Mule – Made with vodka, house-made pumpkin-ginger syrup, lime juice and club soda

• Spiked Hot Chocolate – Choice of Bailey’s, peppermint schnapps or Fireball whiskey

• Mulled Red Wine – Made with cinnamon, nutmeg, star anise, orange peel, cognac, allspice and clove

• Pumpkin beers – Choose between Neshaminy Creek's Punkless Dunkel and Lakefront's Pumpkin Lager



With a drink in hand, beer garden guests can warm up around fire pits or carve pumpkins to add to Hay Bar's decor.

As for food, there will be sweet potato poutine, chicken wings and a specialty burger with mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and cheddar.

On Friday, Oct. 27, Hay Bar will be dog-friendly. La Peg's third installment of Yappy Hour will be Halloween-themed. People and their pets are invited to dress in costume to enjoy the beer garden and its fall specials.

Hay Bar

Tuesday, Oct. 24 through Tuesday, Oct. 31

La Peg

140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd

(215) 375-7744

