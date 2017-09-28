Morgan's Pier to transform beer garden into 'autumn wonderland'

Weekends from Friday, Sept. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 28, will be Fall Fest at Morgan's Pier.

Enjoy the autumn weather at the outdoor bar, which will have weather-adjustable tents and outdoor heat lamps for when the temperature turns chilly.

The space will also be decorated with hay bales, cornstalks, pumpkins and other fall garnishes. Morgan's Pier calls it an "autumn wonderland."

The food & drink menu will be updated for the season. One fall menu item will be apple cider donuts drizzled with dulce de leche icing.

Beers will include Manayunk Yunkin’ Punkin’ Ale, 2SP Coldcock IPA and Victory Festbier. There will also be specialty drinks like the Apple Spiced Toddy or the S’mores cocktail.



There will be seasonal activities at Fall Fest, too. The bar will offer family-friendly pumpkin carving on Saturdays and Sundays. Pick a pumpkin from the Pier’s patch and grab a carving kit to make a jack-o'-lantern for $5-$10.

There will also be DJ entertainment every day, live acoustic performances on Sundays and a few upcoming events like a dog-friendly happy hour, a succulent workshop and an Oktoberfest celebration. Morgan's Pier is also planning on celebrating Halloween with an open bar.

Morgan's Pier will open at 4 p.m. on Fridays and at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It will be closed Mondays through Thursdays.

Morgan's Pier

221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

(215) 279-7134

