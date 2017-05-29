It looks like Fletcher Cox is back in Philly for the Eagles' second round of OTAs

Philadelphia Eagles DT Fletcher Cox (rightfully) drew criticism last week when he skipped the team's first round of OTAs, which are, of course, voluntary.

Tim McManus of ESPN reported shortly thereafter that Cox was spending time with his family, and would be attending the Eagles' second round of OTAs this week, beginning on Tuesday.

According to Brandon Gowton of BGN, Cox noted on Snapchat that he is back in Philly, presumably to go to his job with the Eagles.



I can say with some level of confidence that Cox's three-day absence last week from OTAs probably won't cost the Eagles any games this season. However, while I certainly can't claim to know the details of Cox's family life, I'd have to imagine that they were probably available at some point between January and the first half of May.

Cox, who Doug Pederson referred to as a "leader," signed a new six-year, $103 million contract extension last offseason. While he played well in 2016 after receiving a new deal, he was not the elite defender his contract would dictate he should be.



Cox will assuredly be asked about his absence upon his return, so there will be one more round of beating this storyline to death before we all move on. We hereby extend our apologies in advance.

