Eagles NFL
052317FletcherCox Chris Szagola/AP

Fletcher Cox is 26 years old.

May 23, 2017

Three Eagles vets skipping OTAs, including $17 million per season DT Fletcher Cox

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Fletcher Cox Donnie Jones Jason Peters
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

Three Eagles players are absent from the Philadelphia Eagles' first group of OTA practices, Doug Pederson revealed on Tuesday. They are DT Fletcher Cox, LT Jason Peters, and P Donnie Jones.

Peters turned 35 in January, and can use all the rest he can get. Meanwhile, Jones will turn 37 in July, and probably needs OTA practices to ready himself for the season less than anyone on the roster.

Cox's decision to miss OTAs, however, is a little more curious. Last offseason, he signed a new six-year, $103 million contract extension. While Cox played well last season, he was not the elite defender his contract would dictate he should be.

Pederson was asked if he is disappointed by Cox's absence, or if the reason was satisfactory.

"The reason is satisfactory, but again, it's a voluntary program," he said. "I would love for everybody to be here. That's just me personally. I know it's not always going to work out that way, but Fletcher is one of the leaders  on the football team, and guys like that you do expect to be here. But I get the rules, we abide by the rules, and he's one of the guys too, that at the end of the day, I'm going to hang my hat on and go to war with."

Leaders don't miss practice after signing contracts worth over $17 million per season, unless they have a very good reason. We'll see.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Travel

Wildwood Crest Beach

Jersey Shore town named best summer vacation destination in United States

Sixers

022117_Okafor-Jahlil_AP

Sixers draft scenario du jour: The price of moving up to No. 1 overall

Television

Jim Gardner Cecily Tynan earring

WATCH: 6ABC's Jim Gardner halts Cecily Tynan's forecast to help her look for missing earring

Politics

Hillary accepts nomination

Hacked Philly 2016 DNC Host Committee email account sends malware to journalists

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.