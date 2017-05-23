Eagles NFL
052317DerekBarnett Matt Rourke/AP

The Eagles would love to see rookie DE Derek Barnett win a starting job in camp.

May 23, 2017

Listing the Eagles' starting jobs that are up for grabs

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles camp battles
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles' offseason program will continue on Tuesday, with the team in its entirety taking the field for the first time. It will be our first glimpse at how the coaching staff sees the depth chart.

Heading into OTAs, we count four (maybe five) starting jobs that are up for grabs:

Left guard (and maybe center)

We know that Jason Peters will play LT, Lane Johnson will play RT, and Brandon Brooks will play RG. Beyond that, the Eagles' offensive line starters are in doubt.

The interior is loaded up with NFL-quality players, but it feels a little unsettled, not yet knowing the fate of Jason Kelce. If Kelce should be traded, then the Eagles will have to figure out which combination at LG and C gives them the best possible starting five.

If Kelce remains on the roster in 2017, he'll start at center, and the only spot in question will be at left guard. The two primary candidates to win that job would be second-year pro Isaac Seumalo and veteran Allen Barbre. Stefen Wisniewski would also be in that mix.

Defensive end

Brandon Graham will start at defensive end on one side. On the other side, the Eagles would love to see rookie Derek Barnett leave no doubt that he should be on the field as a rookie. Barring Barnett's quick development, the Eagles have steady veteran Chris Long, and a player in Vinny Curry who has his back against the wall.

Third linebacker

The third linebacker spot is less of a "starting" role league-wide these days, but it is a position that is in question. Right now, that spot belongs to Mychal Kendricks, however, we still anticipate that Kendricks will be moved at some point this offseason. The leading candidates to fill Kendricks' role are Kamu Grugier-Hill, rookie Nathan Gerry, and Najee Goode, in whatever order you prefer.

Cornerback

Who knows how cornerback will shake out, but the ideal scenario for the Eagles will be if Rasul Douglas shows them enough that they can start him on the outside. In that event, Douglas and Jalen Mills would be on the outside, with newly acquired Patrick Robinson moving inside to the slot, a spot where he was effective in 2015 with the Chargers.

The only player who feels certain to have a prominent role is Mills. Otherwise, these spots are wide open.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Travel

Wildwood Crest Beach

Jersey Shore town named best summer vacation destination in United States

Sixers

022117_Okafor-Jahlil_AP

Sixers draft scenario du jour: The price of moving up to No. 1 overall

Television

Jim Gardner Cecily Tynan earring

WATCH: 6ABC's Jim Gardner halts Cecily Tynan's forecast to help her look for missing earring

Politics

Hillary accepts nomination

Hacked Philly 2016 DNC Host Committee email account sends malware to journalists

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.