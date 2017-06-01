It's looking like Philadelphia will not be hosting the 2018 NFL Draft

You would be hard-pressed to find a negative review of the city of Philadelphia's role in hosting the 2017 NFL Draft back in April. And yet, the NFL appears to be packing it up and bringing it elsewhere in 2018. Appearing on 97.5 the Fanatic on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter said that the 2018 NFL Draft likely won't be held in Philadelphia.

"As great a job as Philadelphia did, my understanding is that it’s going to be difficult for Philadelphia to repeat," Schefter said. "Now, it doesn’t mean that Philadelphia is out, but I just think that with everything I’m gathering, we’ll see if the city can pull it off again, but I would be a little surprised if it went to Philadelphia. I’m not saying it can’t happen, because it can, and we know the city did a great job with it, but just some reading between the lines that I’ve been doing, it sounds like maybe Dallas.

"I don’t think it’s something that Philadelphia didn’t do. I just think that there are all these other cities. When we were there, there were 16 other cities announcing what they could be doing in their city. We’re talking about Kansas City, Green Bay, Denver, Dallas. Everybody wants it. It’s not like Philadelphia is unworthy or not deserving. It’s just that all these other cities want it."

We have so little, NFL. The Sixers have been tanking for three years, the Flyers stink, the Phillies are the worst team in baseball, and the Eagles went 7-9 in each of the last two years.

Anyway, I’m curious if a lot of cities other than Dallas and Detroit would like to host Thanksgiving day games. As long as we're making sure every city gets a crack at hosting stuff, shouldn't that be spread around as well?

