March 02, 2018

Everyday objects become works of art through Jean Shin

An exhibit featuring her work to open at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Exhibits
Jean Shin: Collections Courtesy of Philadelphia Museum of Art/Smithsonian American Art Museum

For "Armed," Jean Shin collected uniforms from current and former members of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. She reflects on the relationships between personal histories, collective memories and communal identity. "Jean Shin: Collections" opens March 24 at PMA. Image: From the 2009 installation at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, D.C.

If you look closely at the photo above, you'll notice those shapes that resemble mosaic tiles are actually articles of military clothing.

The image is of an installation by artist Jean Shin, a Korean-American artist widely acclaimed for her practice of dramatically transforming everyday objects into monumental installations.

"Jean Shin: Collections" will open at the Philadelphia Museum of Art this March. It will feature six large-scale installations made of crowd-sourced materials, as well as a single video.

RELATED: What are the origins of the "LOVE" design? | Philadelphia Orchestra prepares for first trip to Israel in almost 30 years

The installations were constituted from randomly collected clothing and apparel, such as shoes, sweaters and uniforms. 

According to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, "These works are utilized by the artist to create a materials-based meditation on identity, society and community, and to address questions of exclusion and inclusion, the familiar and the unfamiliar."

"Unraveling" is one of the installations. It uses donated sweaters that have been disassembled and reconfigured into a web.

The exhibit will open in the Perelman Building on Saturday, March 24. It will be on view through mid-July.

"Jean Shin: Collections"

Saturday, March 24, through Sunday, July 15
Open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $14-$20 museum admission
Philadelphia Museum of Art's Perelman Building
2525 Pennsylvania Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Exhibits Philadelphia Museum of Art Openings Art Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five potential trade destinations for Nick Foles
030118NickFoles

Relationships

Bad neighbors: The smoking files
02282018_smoking_unsplash

The Arts

What are the origins of the 'LOVE' design?
Stock_Carroll - LOVE Sculpture

Food & Drink

Doughnuts, pizza and wine? Local winery highlighting unexpected pairings
Chaddsford Winery Sugar & Slice event

Environment

Cape Town water crisis reminds how Philly has been able to avoid its own drought disaster
Stock_Carroll - Delaware River

Sixers

Richaun Holmes deserves his chance to stick in the Sixers' rotation
022818-RichaunHolmes-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Riviera Maya Mexico

$493-$536 -- Riviera Maya: Intimate 5-Star All-Inclusive Stay

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.