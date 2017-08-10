Politics Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel Live! /YouTube Screenshot

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" took to the streets of Los Angeles to find out if average Americans could find North Korea on a map.

August 10, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel finds that Americans have absolutely no idea where North Korea is on a map

'The scariest part about North Korea is that it could be anywhere'

Politics Entertainment United States TV Shows Television North Korea Donald Trump Jimmy Kimmel
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Could you point out North Korea on a world map?

Don't get ahead of yourself. Turns out, a lot of Americans just can't. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" took to the streets of Los Angeles earlier this week to ask passersby to point to the country after President Donald Trump promised to respond with "fire and fury" if North Korea continues its threats toward the U.S.

“North Korea is the bigly story of the day, if not the year,” Kimmel said during Tuesday's episode of the show.

The "Live!" crew stopped a handful of people along Hollywood Boulevard. A few thought that North Korea was somewhere in North America, while others pointed to the continent of American ally, Europe.

"You know what, I'm really good at geography, but this is very embarrassing," one person said before pointing to just about the entire continent of Asia. Closer!

Maybe somewhere in the Middle East? That's what one woman thought, at least.

"The scariest part about North Korea is that it could be anywhere," said a man from Kimmel's crew responsible for asking the tough question.

Time to head back to the classroom, perhaps? Read more about North Korea's outlined plan to launch missiles toward U.S. territory here or watch the clip below:


081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Housing

03_032117_Rowhomes_Carroll.jpg

Report: It's baby boomers, not avocado toast, keeping millennials from homeownership

Eagles

080817DougPederson

Eagles 53-man roster projection after two weeks of training camp

Food & Drink

moscow mule

The ultimate summertime drink, the Moscow Mule, could poison you

MLB

Nationals Cubs Baseball

Cubs manager Joe Maddon won't apologize to Pennsylvania hometown

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.