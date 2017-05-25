Jury hears secret recording of DJ Creato and mother of his son

David "DJ" Creato described his relationship with Julia "Julie" Stensky as "a summer fling that never ended" in a secretly-recorded conversation with the mother of his child, Brendan.

The conversation was played Thursday morning for the jury deciding the fate of the South Jersey man charged with first-degree homicide and second-degree child endangerment in the death of his three-year-old son.



Recorded at the request of Camden County investigators, the person-to-person conversation lasted more than an hour.



Law enforcement has theorized Creato, 23, killed his son, possibly by smothering, in order to maintain his struggling relationship with the teenage university student.

During the talk, the child's mother, Samantha Denoto, is heard telling Creato, her former boyfriend of seven years, that she did not see him as a likely killer. But she added that many in the Westmont neighborhood of Haddon Township where he lived thought he had killed the boy.

The jury followed along, raptly reading a transcript of the conversation, which is often of poor audio quality and included many random sounds, including the flush of a toilet.

Creato discussed his belief in "spirits," telling Denoto, "I don't want to sound like a crazy person." He suggested a "spirit" or "energy" may have led Brendan to the rock in the stream where his body was discovered.

During that conversation he also spoke of recently seeing and talking to a dead relative.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Judge John T. Kelley addresses the jury during deliberations in the trial of David 'DJ' Creato, Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Camden County Superior Court in Camden, NJ.

Creato talked of his police interview and of the prosecution angering his lawyer because a reporter, not the prosecution, had told him the toxicology report for Brendan had come back clean.

"The whole town is going crazy," she said.

Creato told Denoto he thought it possible their son had left their apartment, became lost and scared, and the wrong person came upon him, leading to his death and his placement in the woods of Cooper River Park, more than half a mile away.

Denoto told him it "creeps me out that it took so long to find him."

Creato called 9-1-1 at about 6 a.m. on Oct. 13, 2015 after the boy went missing overnight. His son's body was not discovered until about three hours later.

Creato said "I would f***ing torture him" if he found out who had killed their son, he told Denoto.

"I don't understand it. I never will," said Denoto near the end of the conversation.

After hearing the entire tape, the jury asked Superior Court Judge John T. Kelley if all recorded evidence and playback machines could be delivered to the jury deliberation room.

The judge said established case law does not allow them to have any playback machines. The jury forewoman then asked if they could have transcripts from all the recordings.

The judge said the written transcripts are listening aides, not evidence, and told them they would need to identify specific conversations and hear them in court, not the jury room, in order to review the transcripts.

On Wednesday, jurors reviewed Creato's call to 9-1-1 and his videotaped interview with authorities on the day his son's body was found.

If convicted of both charges, Creato would face 30 years to life in prison on the murder charge and a maximum of 10 years for child endangerment.



After waiting about 10 minutes for the jury to send him a note with specifics, but not getting any, the judge said the jury will reconvene at 1:30 p.m. Thursday after lunch.

If the jury has not reached a decision by the end of the day, deliberations would resume on Tuesday morning, said the judge.