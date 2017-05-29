Kellyanne Conway on women in White House: 'We're heard and we're seen and we're listened to'

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway reassures that despite criticism, the women who play a role in the White House are "listened to."

Conway, who hails from Camden County, discussed the issue in Business Insider's lengthy profile of women working within President Donald Trump's administration, published Sunday.

Six out of the 28 top-paid positions in the White House are filled by women, according to the report.

“We're heard and we're seen and we're listened to and we are sought out and sought after for our opinions and our judgment and our ideas and our insight,” she told Business Insider.

She also said that being a woman has helped in communicating with Trump.

"I could tell you a great way that my gender has helped me with the president," she said in the interview. "I'm actually unafraid to express my mind, but I do it very respectfully. Very respectfully and very deferentially."

It's not the first time that Conway has been vocal about her role as a woman in Trump's White House. While she's often been praised as being the first woman to successfully run a presidential campaign, she's noted that she's faced sexism, too.

A more recent example may have come during an interview earlier in May when CNN's Anderson Cooper rolled his eyes at Conway while she defended Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

While discussing the matter on "Fox & Friends" shortly after the incident that promptly went viral, she suggested that Cooper's move was sexist.

"I face sexism a lot of times when I show up for interviews like that," she said during the Fox interview. "Could you imagine rolling your eyes, having a male anchor on a network roll eyes at Hillary Clinton? At somebody, a female representative spokeswoman for President Obama or President Bill Clinton? I think not."

