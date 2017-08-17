Kevin Hart joins Emmanuel Macron, Mark Zuckerberg on Forbes ‘40 Under 40’ list

Kevin Hart made his debut appearance in Forbes Magazine’s annual "40 Under 40" list, which handpicks the most impactful young people working in politics, the arts and business today.



Topping the list this year is French President Emmanuel Macron, 39, who made his first appearance on the list last year. Second to Macron is Mark Zuckerberg, 33, who has been a mainstay on the Forbes list since his 2009 debut.

Hart, 38, landed at No. 17 on this year’s list. His Forbes profile highlights his appearance in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field, which helped him gross $23.5 million when footage of the performance was made into a movie.

In 2016, Hart raked in $87.5 million, making him the highest-paid comedian of the year, substantially outranking the second highest-paid comedian – Jerry Seinfeld – who made $43.5 million.

His production studio HartBeat Productions also contributed to his high Forbes ranking, as his comedy streaming service Laugh Out Loud Network launched earlier this month.

“I’m addicted to success,” Hart told Forbes.

“And at the end of the day, I want my name to have a powerful meaning. Every [business venture] I’m looking at as a building block. It’s helping me become the mogul that I want to be.”

See the complete Forbes 40 Under 40 list here.