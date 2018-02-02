February 02, 2018

Kevin Hart joins Stephen A. Smith on 'First Take,' heaps praise on Nick Foles

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Kevin Hart
Carroll - Kevin Hart Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart speaks to the crowd gathered outside Max's Cheesesteaks at Germantown and Erie avenues on Thursday, July 6. His appearance in the neighborhood where he grew up was part of the city's 'Kevin Hart Day' celebration, during which a portrait of Hart was unveiled by Mural Arts Philadelphia.

We already know where Kevin Hart stands on the outcome of Super Bowl LII. In an outlandish display of homerism, the comedian and North Philly native tweeted his prediction this week.

That sounds about right, maybe a little low.

RELATED ARTICLE: Chase Utley and his 'Always Sunny' pals are ready for the gosh darn Super Bowl 

Days after announcing 100 dates on his "Irresponsible" comedy tour, Hart flew out to Minneapolis to be a part of what he expects will be history. Joining Stephen A. Smith on the Super Bowl set of ESPN's "First Take," Hart flew into an impassioned explanation for why the Eagles are destined to beat the Patriots.

Smith was shocked to hear that Hart's biggest hero in this game is Nick Foles.

"Now he's in the Super Bowl and has the time and the moment of his career to do what he once was picked to do," Hart said. 

"Which is to bring this franchise a Super Bowl. This is a Cinderella story like no other story."

Hart is on a long list of Philadelphia-area celebrities who are reveling in the Eagles' appearance in the Super Bowl. It's hardly a surprise that most of them expect their team to take the Lombardi Trophy home for the first time in the city's history.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Kevin Hart Minneapolis Actors ESPN Stephen A. Smith Patriots Nick Foles Comedians Philadelphia Super Bowl LII Celebrities Minneapolis

Just In

Must Read

Wing Bowl 26

Photos from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 at the Wells Fargo Center
12_020218_WingBowl26_Carroll.jpg

Courts

WATCH: Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in courtroom
larry nassar attack

Wing Bowl 26

Molly Schuyler wins WIP's Wing Bowl 26, becomes first to top 500 wings eaten
38_020218_WingBowl26_Carroll.jpg

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's Super Bowl LII pick
USATSI_10579241.jpg

Super Bowl LII

A beer lover's road trip to watch the Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Minneapolis Super Bowl map

Families

Eagles' magical season lifts daughter, Philly families through loss and grief
Gianna Demedio

Escapes

Limited - Dunn's River Beach in Jamaica

$889 & up -- Upscale 5-Nt. Adults-Only Jamaica Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.