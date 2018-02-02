Kevin Hart joins Stephen A. Smith on 'First Take,' heaps praise on Nick Foles

Days after announcing 100 dates on his "Irresponsible" comedy tour, Hart flew out to Minneapolis to be a part of what he expects will be history. Joining Stephen A. Smith on the Super Bowl set of ESPN's "First Take," Hart flew into an impassioned explanation for why the Eagles are destined to beat the Patriots.

Smith was shocked to hear that Hart's biggest hero in this game is Nick Foles.

"Now he's in the Super Bowl and has the time and the moment of his career to do what he once was picked to do," Hart said.

"Which is to bring this franchise a Super Bowl. This is a Cinderella story like no other story."

Hart is on a long list of Philadelphia-area celebrities who are reveling in the Eagles' appearance in the Super Bowl. It's hardly a surprise that most of them expect their team to take the Lombardi Trophy home for the first time in the city's history.