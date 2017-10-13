People Celebrities
People Kevin Hart Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File

In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart poses at Kevin Hart's "Laugh Out Loud" new streaming video network launch event in Beverly Hills, Calif. A woman has come forward to say she was involved with Kevin Hart a month ago but is not an extortionist. Montia Sabbag spoke to reporters at her lawyers Los Angeles office Wednesday following Harts weekend apology to his pregnant wife and kids via an Instagram video for what he called an error in judgment.

October 13, 2017

Kevin Hart parodies Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's intense workout video

People Celebrities Philadelphia Instagram Kevin Hart Humor
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Actor/comedian Kevin Hart is poking fun at himself for not quite having the muscles that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is able to flaunt.

Hart, who hails from North Philadelphia, posted a video to Instagram parodying an intense workout video the "The Rock" had posted earlier. In Johnson's post, the WWE-wrestler-turned-actor is seen doing dips with a large chain hanging around his neck.

"Putting in work," the actor and professional wrestler said in the video. "Big dogs eat, little crying puppies stay on the porch." 

Hart, who partnered with YouTube earlier this year for a workout program called "What the Fit," took the video personally, also taking to the social media platform to show that he could put in the work, too. Well, kind of.

The actor/comedian is seen wearing a similar chain in the video, posted with the caption "Who he calling LITTLE PUPPY????"

“I heard you talking about the little dogs," Hart said. "Well, guess what? Some little dogs like to drink out the bowl in the back while the big dogs take a p*** and when you're done taking your p***, the little dog comes back around and steals out the big dog's bowl."

Hart continues to talk about the "little dogs" while a few onlookers in the background can be heard telling him to stop, which he does after noting that the chain was "hurting his neck."

Johnson and Hart co-starred in the 2016 action/comedy "Central Intelligence." Hart also included Johnson in challenging his celebrity friends to match his donation of $25,000 toward Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Check out Hart's comedic take on Johnson's workout below:

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Tattoos

Tattoos

Here's how you can get a $31 tattoo on Friday the 13th

Wine

wine

Your best wine buys for $60, Halloween edition

Eagles

101117_Hicks-Panthers_AP

Eagles vs. Panthers: Predictions, betting lines and TV/radio broadcast info

Sleep

nightmare bunny

The likely reason you get nightmares – and tips to try preventing them

Escapes

Limited - Iberostar Jamaica

$909 & up -- Jr. Suite: Iberostar Jamaica Escape incl. Air

 *
Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.