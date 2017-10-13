Kevin Hart parodies Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's intense workout video

Actor/comedian Kevin Hart is poking fun at himself for not quite having the muscles that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is able to flaunt.

Hart, who hails from North Philadelphia, posted a video to Instagram parodying an intense workout video the "The Rock" had posted earlier. In Johnson's post, the WWE-wrestler-turned-actor is seen doing dips with a large chain hanging around his neck.

"Putting in work," the actor and professional wrestler said in the video. "Big dogs eat, little crying puppies stay on the porch."

Hart, who partnered with YouTube earlier this year for a workout program called "What the Fit," took the video personally, also taking to the social media platform to show that he could put in the work, too. Well, kind of.

The actor/comedian is seen wearing a similar chain in the video, posted with the caption "Who he calling LITTLE PUPPY????"

“I heard you talking about the little dogs," Hart said. "Well, guess what? Some little dogs like to drink out the bowl in the back while the big dogs take a p*** and when you're done taking your p***, the little dog comes back around and steals out the big dog's bowl."

Hart continues to talk about the "little dogs" while a few onlookers in the background can be heard telling him to stop, which he does after noting that the chain was "hurting his neck."

Johnson and Hart co-starred in the 2016 action/comedy "Central Intelligence." Hart also included Johnson in challenging his celebrity friends to match his donation of $25,000 toward Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Check out Hart's comedic take on Johnson's workout below: